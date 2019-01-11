New Cars and Bikes in India

KTM Stake In KISKA Design To Be Increased To 50 Per Cent

KTM intends to increase its stake in KISKA design from the current 26 per cent to 50 per cent by the end of the year.

View Photos
KTM set to increase stake in KISKA Design to 50 per cent

Highlights

  • KTM currently owns 26 per cent stake in KISKA Design
  • KISKA Design is responsible for the design of KTM motorycles
  • Bajaj Auto owns 49 per cent in Austrian motorcycle brand KTM

Austrian motorcycle brand KTM will increase its stake in design firm KISKA from the current 26 per cent to 50 per cent by the end of 2019. KTM announced this news in its year-end report, also adding that the company has had its eighth year of sales increase in a row. Apart from performance and handling, KTM's success can also be partly attributed to the design of its bikes, which KISKA has been largely responsible for creating over the past several years. As KTM gets ready to push into newer geographies and newer markets, the company is planning to secure its stake in the design firm.

The annual report also states that KTM expects a consolidation in the European motorcycle market, which could mean the Austrian brand may be looking at mergers and acquisitions between brands. "Due to the increased volatility of the global economic and political environment, KTM is focussing on increasing efficiency and productivity over the next two years. This is considered as the basis in order to play a strong role during the expected consolidation of the industry," the year-end report stated.

KTM

KTM Bikes

RC 390

RC 200

390 Duke

200 Duke

250 Duke

125 Duke

husqvarna svartpilen 401

The Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 is expected to be launched in India

Bajaj Auto owns nearly 49 per cent in KTM, and the report goes on to state that "due to intensive investment program of the past years in capacities and infrastructure and relocation of the small volume Husqvarna road models to strategic partner Bajaj in 2019, the required production capacities in Austria are secured for the next few years."

0 Comments

In 2019, the Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 and Vitpilen 401 models are expected to be launched in India, as well as the KTM 790 Duke. KTM is also planning to introduce the much-anticipated KTM 390 Adventure in 2019. With sales slowing down in Western markets, KTM is set to look eastwards to developing and emerging two-wheeler markets like India and South East Asia. An increased stake in KISKA design will be helpful in securing future development of new models, which will possibly be targeted at these markets.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare KTM RC 390 with Immediate Rivals

KTM RC 390
KTM
RC 390
KTM 390 Duke
KTM
390 Duke
TVS Apache RR 310
TVS
Apache RR 310
Benelli TNT 25
Benelli
TNT 25
KTM 250 Duke
KTM
250 Duke
KTM RC 200
KTM
RC 200
Kawasaki Ninja 300
Kawasaki
Ninja 300
BMW G 310 R
BMW
G 310 R
Honda CBR 250R
Honda
CBR 250R
Kawasaki Z250
Kawasaki
Z250
TAGS :
KTM KISKA Design KTM stake KTM annual report

Latest News

Germany's Bosch To Pay $130 Million To Settle U.S. Diesel Emissions Claims
Germany's Bosch To Pay $130 Million To Settle U.S. Diesel Emissions Claims
KTM Stake In KISKA Design To Be Increased To 50 Per Cent
KTM Stake In KISKA Design To Be Increased To 50 Per Cent
Tata Motors' Global wholesales Went Down By 13.9% In December 2018
Tata Motors' Global wholesales Went Down By 13.9% In December 2018
MG Hector: Top Five Things You Need To Know
MG Hector: Top Five Things You Need To Know
2020 Triumph Rocket III Spotted Testing
2020 Triumph Rocket III Spotted Testing
Dakar Rally 2019: Hero's Oriol Mena And TVS' Lorenzo Santolino Finish Stage Four At 11th And 10th Position Respectively
Dakar Rally 2019: Hero's Oriol Mena And TVS' Lorenzo Santolino Finish Stage Four At 11th And 10th Position Respectively
Self-Riding BMW R 1200 GS Showcased At 2019 CES
Self-Riding BMW R 1200 GS Showcased At 2019 CES
Jaguar Land Rover To Slash UK Jobs After China, Diesel Drop
Jaguar Land Rover To Slash UK Jobs After China, Diesel Drop
Auto Industry Troubles Buffet Ford, Jaguar Land Rover
Auto Industry Troubles Buffet Ford, Jaguar Land Rover
Hyundai Reveals New Technology For Hearing-Impaired Drivers
Hyundai Reveals New Technology For Hearing-Impaired Drivers
Rolls-Royce Warns Brexit Could Bring Production To A Halt
Rolls-Royce Warns Brexit Could Bring Production To A Halt
Volkswagen Sells 6.24 Million Vehicles In 2018 Establishing A New Delivery Record
Volkswagen Sells 6.24 Million Vehicles In 2018 Establishing A New Delivery Record
Dakar Rally 2019: Hero's Oriol Mena Finishes 12th In Stage 3, CS Santosh Drops To 64th While TVS' Aravind KP Maintains Pace at 61st
Dakar Rally 2019: Hero's Oriol Mena Finishes 12th In Stage 3, CS Santosh Drops To 64th While TVS' Aravind KP Maintains Pace at 61st
Steelbird SBA-1 HF Helmet Launched With Handsfree Music And Calls Connectivity; Priced At Rs. 2589
Steelbird SBA-1 HF Helmet Launched With Handsfree Music And Calls Connectivity; Priced At Rs. 2589
Porsche Clocks New Delivery Record In 2018
Porsche Clocks New Delivery Record In 2018

Popular Bikes

Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹ 51,884
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Yamaha R15 V3.0

Yamaha R15 V3.0

₹ 1.4 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI

Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI

₹ 88,503
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Honda X-Blade

Honda X-Blade

₹ 84,606
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Bajaj Pulsar 150

Bajaj Pulsar 150

₹ 69,429
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Suzuki Intruder

Suzuki Intruder

₹ 1.07 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Honda Activa 5G

Honda Activa 5G

₹ 56,766
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hero Passion Pro

Hero Passion Pro

₹ 55,742
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hero HF Deluxe

Hero HF Deluxe

₹ 46,175
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular KTM Bikes

KTM RC 390
KTM RC 390
₹ 2.49 Lakh *
KTM RC 200
KTM RC 200
₹ 1.86 Lakh *
KTM 390 Duke
KTM 390 Duke
₹ 2.44 Lakh *
KTM 200 Duke
KTM 200 Duke
₹ 1.65 - 1.75 Lakh *
KTM 250 Duke
KTM 250 Duke
₹ 1.87 Lakh *
KTM 125 Duke
KTM 125 Duke
₹ 1.28 Lakh *
View More
x
Comparison Review: Nissan Kicks vs Hyundai Creta
Comparison Review: Nissan Kicks vs Hyundai Creta
2019 Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 ABS Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 1.39 Lakh
2019 Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 ABS Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 1.39 Lakh
MG Hector: Top Five Things You Need To Know
MG Hector: Top Five Things You Need To Know
Royal Enfield Himalayan ABS Review
Royal Enfield Himalayan ABS Review
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities