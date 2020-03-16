KTM Shuts Down Mattighofen Factory In Fight Against Coronarvirus

According to latest news reports, Austrian motorcycle brand KTM has shut down its factory in Mattighofen for two weeks in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic hitting Europe the hardest. The factory has been closed down in an attempt to curtail the spread of the coronavirus. According to KTM, while the factory shutdown is not expected to affect KTM sales and deliveries, it will affect the Austrian motorcycle brand's business plans for the rest of 2020. The shutdown of the Mattighofen factory in Austria, is a measure to not only stop the spread of the virus, but also to mitigate the possible interruption of the supply chain of materials from northern Italy, an area which is in total lockdown as it battles the pandemic.

The decision has been taken by Pierer Mobility AG, the parent company of KTM, and the shutdown will affect KTM, Husqvarna and GasGas, the first brands in the motorcycle industry that had to close their factory production line. Production will be suspended for two weeks, from March 30, 2020 to April 10, 2020 due to concerns around transmission of coronavirus.

KTM is partly owned by India's Bajaj Auto, which owns 48 per cent stake, and a range of KTM's small displacement naked bikes in the Duke family are manufactured by Bajaj Auto at its manufacturing facility in Chakan, on the outskirts of Pune, Maharashtra. Bajaj manufactures several KTM bikes in India, including the KTM 125 Duke, KTM 200 Duke, KTM 250 Duke, KTM 390 Duke, KTM RC 125, KTM RC 200, KTM RC 390, as well as the KTM 390 Adventure at its manufacturing facility in Pune. So far, there is no word on KTM's India manufacturing being affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

