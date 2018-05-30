KTM RC 250 Special Edition Launched In Indonesia

KTM Indonesia has showcased the new RC 250 SE (Special Edition) version in the country at the 2018 Jakarta Fair. Branded as the KTM RC 250 SE, the special edition motorcycle is identical to the standard model in most aspects, except the fact that it gets a side-mounted exhaust instead of an underbelly unit. KTM says the new muffler makes for a racier exhaust note that works well for the bike's appeal. While India does not get the RC 250 yet, the full-faired offering shares its underpinnings with the KTM 250 Duke, with both models manufactured at the Bajaj-KTM facility in Chakan, Maharashtra. The KTM 250 twins were first revealed in Japan back in 2015.

The KTM RC 250 SE gets a side-mounted exhaust similar to the 2017 KTM RC 390 that was introduced last year. The new side-slung exhaust introduced to meet the new and stringent emissions norms in Europe and India, with the addition of a bigger catalytic converter. On the RC 250 SE, the side slung exhaust is said to increase power by 1 bhp over the underbelly version. Both motorcycles will be sold together in Indonesia.

(Certain markets already get the KTM RC 250 with the side mounted exhaust)

Apart from the side-mounted exhaust, the KTM RC 250 SE gets slightly revised graphics. There are no design changes to the supersport motorcycle. The RC 250 SE is priced at 50.9 million Indonesian rupiah (Around ₹ 2.4 lakh), which makes it only slightly more expensive than the standard version in the South East Asian country. Previously, KTM Indonesia introduced the 200 Duke with a side mounted exhaust, and the RC 250 SE was an equally awaited model for customers.

Meanwhile, KTM India has announced no plans of introducing the RC 250 in the country as of now. The model is likely to be introduced here though once the all-new RC 390 arrives globally sporting the new generation 390 Duke's underpinnings with a new subframe, LED headlamp, and a TFT instrument screen. KTM is also working on the much awaited 390 Adventure that is expected to arrive globally by the end of this decade.

