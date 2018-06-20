The KTM RC 200 has received a new black paint option for the 2018 model year. The new colour scheme is available in addition to the already existing white colour variant that was introduced last year with both versions priced at ₹ 1.77 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). While the RC 200 was originally available in a matte black shade since 2014, the colour was discontinued in favour of the refreshing new white shade introduced on the slightly updated offering. The new black, white and orange colour scheme, however, gets a gloss finish instead and is similar to the one introduced on the 2017 KTM RC 390.

Speaking on the introduction of the new colour, Bajaj Auto - President (Probiking), Amit Nandi said "The KTM RCs are race-bred machines. The RC 200 constitutes a significant part of the KTM portfolio and it is only fair that we broaden the choice for our customers with the addition of a new Black colour option."

(The KTM RC 200 uses the same 199.5 cc single-cylinder engine with 25 bhp on offer)

Apart from the new colour variant, the KTM RC 200 gets no mechanical changes. Power continues to come from the 199.5 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHC engine tuned for 25 bhp at 10,000 and 19.2 Nm of peak torque at 8000 rpm. The motor is paired with a 6-speed transmission. The RC 200 is a dedicated track-bred motorcycle and comes with a host of premium components including USD forks up front and a monoshock setup at the rear, while braking performance comes from disc brakes at either end. ABS is still given a miss on the India-spec model.

Other salient features on the KTM RC 200 include a digital console with real-time fuel efficiency clip-on handlebars, while the 2017 update brought wider mirrors and improved cushioning on the motorcycle. KTM retails out of 430 showrooms across India in 320 cities and the RC 200 in black is available for bookings.

(The KTM RC 200 with the white paint scheme)

While the new colour scheme for the RC 200 should keep the model fresh in the segment, KTM is working something more exclusive and hugely anticipated as well. It is the KTM 390 Adventure we are talking about that has been officially announced and will make its way to the Indian market sometime in 2019. With a price tag expected under ₹ 4 lakh (ex-showroom), the adventure tourer just might be a gamechanger in the adventure tourer segment as it takes on the BMW G 310 GS, Royal Enfield Himalayan, Kawasaki Versys X-300 and the likes.

