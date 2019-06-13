KTM RC 125 Teased Ahead Of Launch; Bookings Open

Following up with the launch of the 125 Duke, KTM India is all set to bring its faired sibling, the RC 125 in the country soon. The Austrian manufacturer has dropped the teaser for the new KTM RC 125 and bookings are now open at the bike maker's dealerships pan India. Showrooms are accepting bookings for the RC 125 at a token amount of ₹ 5000, and deliveries are expected to begin by the first week of July this year. While the teaser gives little away on the all-new offering, we do get a glimpse of the livery on the motorcycle. The bike will sport new black and orange body graphics complemented by the orange alloy wheels.

The new KTM RC 125 will be sharing its components with the larger RC models in the company's line-up. Power, meanwhile, will come from the same motor as the 125 Duke. This 124 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine churns out 14.3bhp of power and 12Nm of peak torque, while paired with a 6-speed gearbox. Suspension duties are handled by upside down forks up front and a monoshock unit at the rear. Braking performance comes from a 300 mm disc up at the front and a 230 mm disc at the rear. Like the KTM 125 Duke, the RC 125 is likely to get a single-channel ABS and rear-lift mitigation (RLM) as standard.

Given the same cycle parts at the larger RC bikes, the new KTM RC 125 will also sports the dual projector lens headlamp with LED daytime running lights. The baby RC will also sport a full digital instrument console, clip-on handlebar, underbelly exhaust and the same bodywork.

With respect to prices, the KTM RC 125 is expected to be priced around ₹ 1.40 lakh (ex-showroom), which makes it about ₹ 10,000 more expensive than the 125 Duke, while being substantially cheaper than the RC 200. For those looking at an entry-level track tool or are in for a KTM on a budget, the RC 125 will be desirable option, albeit without too much power. At the price point, the RC 125 will take on the Yamaha R15 V3.0.

