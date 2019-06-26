KTM RC 125 Deliveries Begin Across India

Deliveries for the entry-level, full-faired KTM RC 125 have begun in India. The baby KTM RC 125 is the brand's smallest full faired offering and shares its underpinnings with the KTM 125 Duke. The RC 125 is priced at an introductory price of ₹ 1.47 lakh (ex-showroom India). The KTM Rc 125 takes on the Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 at its price point, and it will be interesting to see if customers flock to the KTM dealerships instead of Yamaha for a small capacity track tool. The RC is about ₹ 7000 more expensive than the R15, and is about ₹ 17,000 more expensive than the 125 Duke. It does get a number of changes over the Duke including clip-on handlebars, projector headlamps, LED DRLs, and of course, the full fairing.

The components on the KTM RC 125 are shared with its larger capacity siblings and the bike uses the WP-sourced USD forks up front and a monoshock unit at the rear, while braking performance comes from ByBre with a 300 mm disc at the front and a 230 mm disc at the rear, while single-channel ABS is available as standard. Power comes from the 124 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that has a compression ratio of 12.8:1 and belts out 14.3 bhp and 12 Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired with a 6-speed gearbox.

The baby RC offers a dedicated riding position and can be a great entry-level track bike for those looking at a taut handler without too much power. A lot of younger buyers will also appreciate the motorcycle for its equipment and performance, which does not come at a too expensive cost. The KTM RC 125 is available in two colours - white and orange.

KTM AG, meanwhile, has a number of offerings lined up for the second half of the year. This includes the much awaited 390 Adventure, new RC family, updated Duke family and more. All of these models are expected to have a global unveil at EICMA in November this year, and will slowly make their way to the Indian market by early 2020. There's also the 790 Duke that has been in the works for India but rumours suggest that homologation issues have pushed the bike's launch to the end of 2019 or possibly by early next year.

