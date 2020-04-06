KTM Pulls Out of Intermot, EICMA Motorcycle Shows

After BMW Motorrad, Austrian motorcycle brand KTM has also announced that it will not be participating in the industry's largest motorcycles shows due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Intermot motorcycle show is scheduled to be held from October 7-11, 2020, in Cologne, Germany. The EICMA 2020 show is slated to be held in Milan, Italy, from November 5-8, 2020. While both these shows are still months away, there's still a lot of global uncertainty, and more so around the motorcycle industry, as well as the situation in Europe, to properly plan for the trade shows.

Also Read: BMW Motorrad Pulls Out Of Intermot, EICMA

Last month, KTM shut down its Mattighofen factory over the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak

According to KTM, "the proper planning of such events is currently at risk due to the uncertainty surrounding public gathering restrictions in most countries. The annual success of these indoor shows also sees hundreds of thousands of visitors gathering in enclosed spaces for a period lasting days and even weeks. For these reasons, KTM AG have identified their exclusion as a way to contribute towards a a safe and strong return to normal activity."

In fact, KTM even goes on to suggest that this year's EICMA show be cancelled altogether, considering the current worldwide recommendations about social distancing, and growing concerns about public health.

Also Read: KTM Shuts Down Mattighofen Factory

"Trade shows are key business milestones for the entire motorcycle industry but given the situation, public health and the welfare of our staff are higher priorities over the coming months. We have taken this course of action with a great deal of thought and, as a company, KTM AG would be pleased and interested if show promoters, EICMA in particular, would simply consider moving dates to 2021, where we hope and expect the situation to be settled and back to normal," KTM's Chief Marketing Officer, Hubert Trunkenpolz is quoted as saying.

Also Read: Harley-Davidson Suspends Production

KTM now becomes the second big motorcycle brand to pull out of this autumn's scheduled motorcycle shows, and now the question that remains is whether other brands are also considering their options, and if the motorcycle shows should be held at all. With the cancellation of the Osaka and Tokyo motorcycle shows, Suzuki has already held the firm's own online virtual show, showcasing refreshed models. Intemot 2020 is already preparing for a strong online presence this year. With more manufacturers expected to withdraw from the shows and hold their own presentations, the world's biggest motorcycle shows this year may end up being rescheduled or cancelled after all.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.