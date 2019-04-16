KTM Hikes Prices Across Range In India By Up To Rs. 3256

New Cars and Bikes in India

KTM Hikes Prices Across Range In India By Up To ₹ 3256

The price hike affects all models sold by KTM in India including the 125 Duke, which recently received a price hike of nearly Rs. 7000.

View Photos

KTM India has silently increased prices across its complete motorcycle range in the country. The prices are already in effect from this month onward increasing from ₹ 250 on the KTM 125 Duke, going up to ₹ 3,256 on the RC 390. The price hike is part of the annual revision for the new financial year, although the company has not announced a specific reason for the increase in prices. It's interesting to note that the 125 Duke gets a second price increase in weeks after receiving a hike of ₹ 6800 in March this year.

Also Read: KTM 125 Duke Gets A Price Hike Of ₹ 6800

KTM

KTM Bikes

RC 200

125 Duke

RC 390

200 Duke

390 Duke

250 Duke

2017 ktm rc390 review first ride

The KTM RC 390 gets the highest increase in prices at ₹ 3,256

With the hike, the KTM 125 Duke now retails at ₹ 125,248, while the KTM 200 Duke is now more expensive by ₹ 2,253 and now retails at ₹ 162,253. The KTM 390 Duke gets the most expensive price hike in the Duke range of ₹ 4,257 with the model now priced at ₹ 248,212. The KTM RC 200 gets an increase of ₹ 2,252 and is now priced at ₹ 190,630 (all prices, ex-showroom).

Also Read: 2020 KTM 390 Adventure Spotted Testing In India

Apart from the price hike, there aren't any changes to KTM's motorcycle range. The bikes already come equipped with ABS and meet the new safety regulations. That said, the Austrian bike maker is expected to bring two major motorcycles to India this year including the 790 Duke, as well as the highly anticipated 390 Adventure. The latter is expected to be unveiled at EICMA in November and will be introduced in early 2020.

0 Comments

The KTM 790 Duke has not been confirmed yet but the model is expected to arrive sometime later this year as a CKD offering and will take on a host of naked middleweight motorcycles.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare KTM RC 200 with Immediate Rivals

KTM RC 200
KTM
RC 200
Bajaj Dominar 400
Bajaj
Dominar 400
Benelli TNT 25
Benelli
TNT 25
KTM 250 Duke
KTM
250 Duke
Honda CBR 250R
Honda
CBR 250R
Bajaj Dominar 400 [2019]
Bajaj
Dominar 400 [2019]
KTM 200 Duke
KTM
200 Duke
Mahindra Mojo
Mahindra
Mojo
Yamaha MT-15
Yamaha
MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar RS 200
Bajaj
Pulsar RS 200
TAGS :
2019 KTM India Prices KTM Prices KTM Bikes KTM Price Hike

Latest News

KTM Hikes Prices Across Range In India By Up To Rs. 3256
KTM Hikes Prices Across Range In India By Up To Rs. 3256
Hero MotoCorp Offers Benefits To Voters In The Ongoing Elections
Hero MotoCorp Offers Benefits To Voters In The Ongoing Elections
2019 Ducati Scrambler Range Launch Details Revealed
2019 Ducati Scrambler Range Launch Details Revealed
Maruti Suzuki Baleno SHVS Spotted Testing In India
Maruti Suzuki Baleno SHVS Spotted Testing In India
2019 Shanghai Motor Show: Renault City K-ZE (Kwid EV) Breaks Cover
2019 Shanghai Motor Show: Renault City K-ZE (Kwid EV) Breaks Cover
Auto Shanghai 2019: Aston Martin Rapid E Makes World Debut
Auto Shanghai 2019: Aston Martin Rapid E Makes World Debut
Upcoming BMW Cruiser Motorcycle Spotted
Upcoming BMW Cruiser Motorcycle Spotted
Special Edition Norton-Breitling Sport Unveiled
Special Edition Norton-Breitling Sport Unveiled
Electric Carmakers Impress Chinese Buyers With High Range, Features
Electric Carmakers Impress Chinese Buyers With High Range, Features
Auto Shanghai 2019: Mercedes-Benz GLB Concept Showcased
Auto Shanghai 2019: Mercedes-Benz GLB Concept Showcased
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Top Selling Compact Sedan With 30% Market Share
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Top Selling Compact Sedan With 30% Market Share
Gugu Energy Reveals New Electric Motorcycle
Gugu Energy Reveals New Electric Motorcycle
2020 Audi A5 Cabriolet Spotted Testing For The First Time
2020 Audi A5 Cabriolet Spotted Testing For The First Time
Upcoming Hyundai Venue Features On Times Square Billboards
Upcoming Hyundai Venue Features On Times Square Billboards
2019 New York Motor Show: New Generation Nissan Sunny (Versa) Breaks Cover
2019 New York Motor Show: New Generation Nissan Sunny (Versa) Breaks Cover

Popular Bikes

Yamaha MT-15

Yamaha MT-15

₹ 1.49 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹ 52,941
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Bajaj Pulsar 150

Bajaj Pulsar 150

₹ 71,994
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hero HF Deluxe i3s

Hero HF Deluxe i3s

₹ 50,528
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Yamaha FZ S V3.0 FI

Yamaha FZ S V3.0 FI

₹ 1.06 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Yamaha R15 V3.0

Yamaha R15 V3.0

₹ 1.4 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI

Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI

₹ 88,503
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hero Super Splendor

Hero Super Splendor

₹ 61,186
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Honda CB Shine SP

Honda CB Shine SP

₹ 70,452
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular KTM Bikes

KTM RC 200
KTM RC 200
₹ 1.86 Lakh *
KTM 125 Duke
KTM 125 Duke
₹ 1.35 Lakh *
KTM RC 390
KTM RC 390
₹ 2.49 Lakh *
KTM 200 Duke
KTM 200 Duke
₹ 1.65 - 1.75 Lakh *
KTM 390 Duke
KTM 390 Duke
₹ 2.44 Lakh *
KTM 250 Duke
KTM 250 Duke
₹ 1.9 - 2.11 Lakh *
View More
x
2019 Bajaj Qute Launch Date Confirmed
2019 Bajaj Qute Launch Date Confirmed
TVS Outsells Honda In March 2019 Two-Wheeler Sales
TVS Outsells Honda In March 2019 Two-Wheeler Sales
Actor Amitabh Bachchan Adds New Mercedes-Benz V-Class To His Garage
Actor Amitabh Bachchan Adds New Mercedes-Benz V-Class To His Garage
Gugu Energy Reveals New Electric Motorcycle
Gugu Energy Reveals New Electric Motorcycle
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities