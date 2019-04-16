KTM Hikes Prices Across Range In India By Up To Rs. 3256

KTM India has silently increased prices across its complete motorcycle range in the country. The prices are already in effect from this month onward increasing from ₹ 250 on the KTM 125 Duke, going up to ₹ 3,256 on the RC 390. The price hike is part of the annual revision for the new financial year, although the company has not announced a specific reason for the increase in prices. It's interesting to note that the 125 Duke gets a second price increase in weeks after receiving a hike of ₹ 6800 in March this year.

The KTM RC 390 gets the highest increase in prices at ₹ 3,256

With the hike, the KTM 125 Duke now retails at ₹ 125,248, while the KTM 200 Duke is now more expensive by ₹ 2,253 and now retails at ₹ 162,253. The KTM 390 Duke gets the most expensive price hike in the Duke range of ₹ 4,257 with the model now priced at ₹ 248,212. The KTM RC 200 gets an increase of ₹ 2,252 and is now priced at ₹ 190,630 (all prices, ex-showroom).

Apart from the price hike, there aren't any changes to KTM's motorcycle range. The bikes already come equipped with ABS and meet the new safety regulations. That said, the Austrian bike maker is expected to bring two major motorcycles to India this year including the 790 Duke, as well as the highly anticipated 390 Adventure. The latter is expected to be unveiled at EICMA in November and will be introduced in early 2020.

The KTM 790 Duke has not been confirmed yet but the model is expected to arrive sometime later this year as a CKD offering and will take on a host of naked middleweight motorcycles.

