New Cars and Bikes in India

KTM Announces 'R' Version Of The RC 390; Limited To 500 Units

KTM has announced the launch of RC 390 R in Europe. The RC 390 R will get performance upgrades such as wider power band, sportier seating position and adjustable WP suspension. KTM will also be offering a race kit for the RC 390 as well.

View Photos
KTM has announced that it will be launching the RC 390 R, a performance-spec model of the RC 390

Highlights

  • KTM will manufacture only 500 models of the RC 390 R
  • KTM will also be offering a race kit for the RC 390 model
  • In all probability, KTM will not launch the RC 390 R in India

KTM has announced that it will be launching the RC 390 R, which is a more hard core variant of the RC 390 SuperSport and will have upgrades making it a legit track worthy motorcycle. The sad part is that KTM will be manufacturing only 500 units of the RC 390 R worldwide. Some of the upgrades include a fully adjustable WP suspension, folding brake and clutch levers and a new top yoke along with a handlebar kit, which makes the riding position even more committed, suited to racing. The engine also gets an update, with a shorter intake velocity stacks and a power band which is a touch wider, suited for racing, again.

KTM RC 390
2.49 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
KTM RC 390
ktm rc 390 race kit(KTM RC 390 R with SSP300 Race Kit)

In case you are rather serious about taking the RC 390 R to the track, KTM will also offer a proper race kit over and above the upgrades listed in the paragraph above. The SSP300 Race Kit has more than 230 individual parts that fit on to the RC 390 R and make it an even meaner racing machine. For example, the race kit includes a titanium Akrapovic exhaust, a race-spec ECU (engine control unit), STM slipper clutch, quickshifter, better engine cooling, and wiring harness and so on. Also, KTM will be manufacturing only 50 racing kits a year, which could also be fitted on a regular RC 390.

As far as pricing is concerned, the KTM RC 390 R is priced at € 8,500 or ₹ 7.65 lakh while the SSP300 Race Kit costs € 11,000 or ₹ 9.91 lakh. In all probability, KTM will not be launching the RC 390 R in India.

Source: Motorcyclenews.com

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare KTM RC 390 with Immediate Rivals

KTM RC 390
KTM
RC 390
TAGS :

Latest News

Comments (0)

Popular Bikes

BUY USED BIKE

KTM RC 390 Alternatives

KTM 390 Duke
KTM 390 Duke
₹ 2.44 Lakh *
TVS Apache RR 310
TVS Apache RR 310
₹ 2.28 Lakh *
DSK Benelli TNT 25
DSK Benelli TNT 25
₹ 1.88 - 1.97 Lakh *
KTM 250 Duke
KTM 250 Duke
₹ 1.87 Lakh *
View More
Explore RC 390
×
Explore Now
Select your City
or select from popular cities