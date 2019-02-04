New Cars and Bikes in India

KTM 790 Duke Spotted In India Ahead Of Launch

The bike is powered by a 799 cc liquid-cooled, parallel-twin motor capable of churning out 103 bhp and 86 Nm of peak torque.

The KTM 790 Duke has been spotted in Chakan

It is a good time to be a KTM fan! The Bajaj owned Austrian company is all set to launch the 790 Duke in India. A model has already been spotted at the Bajaj facility in Chakan and we expect it to be launched in India in the next few months, possibly sooner. In fact, we spoke to a few dealers and some have already started accepting bookings for the KTM 790 Duke for a token amount of anywhere between ₹ 20,000 to ₹ 30,000 and the prices are expected to be less than ₹ 8 lakh (ex-showroom).

nc7s4b4oThe KTM Duke 790 will get two-channel ABS.

The bike is powered by a 799 cc liquid-cooled, parallel-twin motor capable of churning out 103 bhp and 86 Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired with a PASC slip-assist clutch enabled 6-speed gearbox. The bike comes loaded with electronic aids including a two-way Quick-shifter, cornering ABS with Supermoto mode, multiple riding modes, Motorcycle Stability Control, Motor Slip Regulation (MSR) and more. The TFT LCD display from the 390 Duke will also be seen on the 790 Duke, providing control to a host of settings including Bluetooth-enabled smartphone connectivity.

r1dobd7The KTM 790 Duke gets WP suspension at both ends

The KTM 790 Duke gets WP suspension at both ends. The front end gets 43 mm USDs while the rear gets a monoshock. The front also gets 300 mm twin discs with four-piston radial mounted callipers and the rear gets 240 mm disc gripped by 2-piston calliper.

The KTM 790 Duke will go up against stellar rivals such as Triumph Street Triple S, Ducati Monster 821, Kawasaki Z900 and the Suzuki GSX-S750. In terms of pricing, it will be closer to the GSX-S750 and the Kawasaki Z900.

Image Source: NewsMaxabout.com
 

