KTM 790 Duke: Price Expectation In India

One of the most highly anticipated motorcycles of the year, the KTM 790 Duke will be officially launched in India tomorrow on September 23, 2019. The all-new middleweight naked will be KTM India's largest offering yet and will certainly start a new chapter for the brand in the country. Now, we've told you a great deal about the 'Scalpel' in the past, and it is only the prices that remain under wraps. Given KTM's competitive history when it comes to pricing, we do expect the upcoming 790 Duke to get an aggressive price tag as well that will make an exciting choice in the hot middleweight motorcycle segment.

Also Read: KTM 790 Duke Launch Date Confirmed

KTM 790 Duke ₹ 7.5 - 8 Lakh * ( Expected Price ) FIND OUT MORE

The KTM 790 Duke is expected to arrive in India as a Completely Knocked Down (CKD) unit, and that should keep prices under ₹ 8.5 lakh (ex-showroom). That does make it an interesting proposition when compared to a number of offerings including the Triumph Street Triple, Yamaha MT-09, Kawasaki Z900, Ducati Monster 821 and the likes. IT will also be a loaded motorcycle with respect to electronic aids, allowing more control for the rider.

The KTM 790 Duke is loaded with cornering ABS, lean-sensitive traction control, ABS with Supermoto mode & more

But what makes it a hooligan in the first place is that 799 cc parallel-twin motor in a Trellis frame. The motor is tuned to belt out 105 bhp and 86 Nm of peak torque, while paired with a 6-speed gearbox. Now, those numbers may not be segment leading but do note that the 790 Duke weighs just 189 kg, which gives at excellent power-to-weight ratio of 612 bhp per tonne. The bike comes with a slipper clutch and a two-way quick shifter, while the electronic aids list is extensive and including lean sensitive cornering ABS, three mode traction control, four riding modes - Street, Track, Rain, and Supermoto. There's also wheelie control, launch control, LED headlamp and a TFT instrument console.

The suspension set-up includes a WP-sourced USD forks up front and a monoshock at the rear, while braking performance comes from 300 mm dual front discs and a 240 mm single disc, with calipers sourced from J.Juan. The bike rides on 17-inch alloy wheels wrapped in Maxxis Supermaxx ST tyres.

The KTM 790 Duke is expected to brought to India in limited units and we could see the BS4 versions coming in first. There is also the KTM 890 Duke in the works that will eventually come to the country in place of the 790, and could make its global debut later this year.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.