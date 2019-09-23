KTM 790 Duke India Launch Live Updates; Prices, Images, Features, Specifications

It is finally here! The KTM 790 Duke is finally launching in India and it is the first time that KTM is launching a motorcycle with displacement higher than 373 cc in India, officially. The KTM 790 Duke is a new model and was showcased for the first time early last year and it was promised that it will make its way to India as well. The only way to further sweeten the deal is to get the KTM 790 Adventure too and the KTM 390 Adventure. We would like to believe that the 790 Duke is one of the first performance bikes that the company gets and more models are in the pipeline as well.

The KTM 790 Duke is fondly called the 'Scalpel' internationally, owing to its razor sharp design language and aggressive performance prowess. The bike uses a Trellis frame with an Aluminium rear sub-frame for lightweight construction. The compact dimensions ensure that the 790 Duke has a comparatively light kerb weight of just 189 kg. The 790 Duke gets a 799 cc parallel-twin motor that churns out 103 bhp and 86 Nm of peak torque and is paired to a 6-speed gearbox. This is perhaps the first instance that KTM is using a parallel-twin motor on one of its middleweight motorcycles. The motorcycle has an impressive power-to-weight ratio of 612 bhp per tonne. It will go up against the likes of the Triumph Street Triple and the Ducati Monster 821.

It is expected that the KTM 790 Duke will be launched in India as a completely knocked down unit and will be restricted to just 100 units for the first year, possibly because BS 6 emission norms kick in April 2020 onwards.