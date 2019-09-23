KTM 790 Duke India Launch Live Updates; Prices, Images, Features, Specifications

KTM is all set to launch the KTM 790 Duke in India today. It is the first time that KTM is going beyond its 390 series and launching a middleweight motorcycle. Here are the live updates.

This is the first time that KTM is launching a high performance motorcycle in India

It is finally here! The KTM 790 Duke is finally launching in India and it is the first time that KTM is launching a motorcycle with displacement higher than 373 cc in India, officially. The KTM 790 Duke is a new model and was showcased for the first time early last year and it was promised that it will make its way to India as well. The only way to further sweeten the deal is to get the KTM 790 Adventure too and the KTM 390 Adventure. We would like to believe that the 790 Duke is one of the first performance bikes that the company gets and more models are in the pipeline as well.

The KTM 790 Duke is fondly called the 'Scalpel' internationally, owing to its razor sharp design language and aggressive performance prowess. The bike uses a Trellis frame with an Aluminium rear sub-frame for lightweight construction. The compact dimensions ensure that the 790 Duke has a comparatively light kerb weight of just 189 kg. The 790 Duke gets a 799 cc parallel-twin motor that churns out 103 bhp and 86 Nm of peak torque and is paired to a 6-speed gearbox. This is perhaps the first instance that KTM is using a parallel-twin motor on one of its middleweight motorcycles. The motorcycle has an impressive power-to-weight ratio of 612 bhp per tonne. It will go up against the likes of the Triumph Street Triple and the Ducati Monster 821.

It is expected that the KTM 790 Duke will be launched in India as a completely knocked down unit and will be restricted to just 100 units for the first year, possibly because BS 6 emission norms kick in April 2020 onwards. 

Internationally, the KTM 790 Duke is called the 'Scalpel' because it is said to offer laser-like precision when it comes to ride and power delivery.
The 790 Duke gets a 799 cc parallel-twin motor that churns out 103 bhp and 86 Nm of peak torque and is paired to a 6-speed gearbox. This is perhaps the first instance that KTM is using a parallel-twin motor on one of its middleweight motorcycles.
The launch of the KTM 790 Duke is significant because this is the first time that KTM will be launching a high performance bike in India. Could this mean that KTM/Bajaj will launch more such motorcycles? We do hope so. A little birdie also told us that the KTM 790 Adventure is slated for an India launch as well. But, no clear timeline on that!

It is going to be an exciting day for all superbike enthusiasts because KTM is all set to launch the KTM 790 Duke in India. Yes! The 'Scalpel' is finally here! Stay tuned as we bring you all the live updates from the launch event!
