KTM 790 Adventure Spotted Testing In India For The First Time

KTM India is all set to debut its new flagship offering the 790 Duke next month. We've already shared the launch details with you on the new Austrian middleweight streetfighter and it now seems KTM will be bringing another model from the 790 family to the country. This is the KTM 790 Adventure that we are talking about, which was recently spotted in India by one of our readers. Bearing European number plates, the new KTM 790 Adventure will just be the right product to join the brand's India line-up, especially with the affinity towards ADVs that the market currently has.

Also Read: KTM 790 Duke To Be Launched In India In September This Year

The 790 Adventure is available in three versions - Standard, 790 Adventure R and the R Rally.

The KTM 790 Adventure made its global debut at EICMA 2018 and packs in a host of equipment developed around exploring the roads less taken. Internationally, the 790 Adventure is available in three versions - Standard, 790 Adventure R and the R Rally. We expect the first two variants to arrive in India with competitive prices.

Also Read: Production-Ready KTM 390 Adventure Spotted

The bike gets a Trellis frame underneath with the engine used as a stress member.

Power on the KTM 790 Adventure comes from the 799 cc, four-stroke, DOHC, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine that is tuned for 94 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 88 Nm of peak torque at 6,600 rpm. The bike gets a Trellis frame underneath with the engine used as a stress member. In terms of design, the standard version comes with a regular front fender and a split-seat setup, while the R variant sports a more rally-ready look with the tall-set front fender and the single-piece seat. It's interesting to note that the bike sports minimal bodywork inspired from its Dakar rally motorcycles, which is starkly different from the other adventure bikes currently on sale including the BMW F 750 GS, Triumph Tiger 800, Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT, and more.

Also Read: KTM Overtakes Harley-Davidson In 2018 Bike Sales

The base version of the ADV uses a WP APEX 43 mm USD forks upfront with 200 mm of travel.

The main difference between the standard and the R is the suspension set-up and the wheelbase length. The base version of the ADV uses a WP APEX 43 mm USD forks upfront with 200 mm of travel, and the rear WP monoshock also comes with 200 mm travel. The KTM 790 Adventure R, on the other hand, gets the WP XPLOR suspension with 48 mm front forks offering 240 mm of travel, and a monoshock at the rear wkth 240 mm of travel. The wheelbase length on the R stands at 263 mm, while that on the standard model is 233 mm. With a dry weight of 189 kg, the 790 ADV should be light on its feet.

Also Read: KTM 125 Duke Price Hiked By ₹ 5000

Both versions get spoked wheels with a 21-inch at the front and an 18-inch wheel at the rear.

Braking power on the KTM 790 Adventure comes from the 320 mm twin discs at the front with a radially-mounted four-piston caliper, and a single 260 mm rear disc with a two-piston floating caliper at the rear. Both versions get spoked wheels with a 21-inch at the front and an 18-inch wheel at the rear, wrapped in knobby tyres.

With respect to electronic aids, the KTM 790 Adventure gets cornering ABS that is disengageable along with off-road ABS, traction control and rally mode. The bike also gets the optional cruise control feature. KTM India is yet to put out an official word on the 790 Adventure's launch in the country. The launch of the 790 Adventure could be followed up with the Adventure possibly by next year and will be a suitable addition to the KTM family, especially with the 390 Adventure on its way as well.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.