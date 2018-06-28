KTM 790 Adventure R Prototype Revealed In Europe

KTM unveiled an advanced prototype of the upcoming KTM 790 Adventure R at the company's European Adventure Rally last weekend in Sardinia, Italy. The prototype was unveiled at the exclusive event and doesn't look too different from the spy shots of the prototype in action seen before, but this one definitely is an advanced prototype of the final production model. According to KTM, the 790 Adventure shares the RC8c 799 cc, parallel-twin engine which already powers the 790 Duke, but on the Adventure it has been tuned for a wider spread of torque.

(The 790 Adventure R prototype was piloted by eight-time New Zealand enduro champion Chris Birch)

WP suspension is standard, and the final production model of the KTM 790 Adventure R is expected to come with a comprehensive electronics suite, including lean angle sensors, which could mean the bike will come with cornering ABS and traction control. The 790 Adventure's design is different from any other ADV bike from KTM, with low-mounted fuel tanks that keep the centre of gravity low for better control. According to KTM, the bike also has adjustable ergonomics which could mean the handlebars and footpegs can be expected to be repositioned according to riding style and individual preferences.

(A near-producction model of the 790 Adventure R will be unveiled in November at the EICMA 2018)

"I'm honestly blown away by the new KTM 790 Adventure R. Naturally, I've got a lot of experience on enduro bikes and the awesome ability of the big KTM Adventure models, and this just feels like the perfect combination of them both. Obviously, what I rode is still a prototype, but it's looking in terrific shape. Can't wait to ride the final product!" said eight times New Zealand enduro champion Chris Birch, who rode the bike.

We expect a near-production model of the 2019 KTM 790 Adventure R to be unveiled at the EICMA show in November this year, with sales beginning early next year. As for India, KTM still doesn't sell any middleweight or big bikes, apart from the made-in-India Duke and RC models. The first adventure bike from KTM in India will be the 390 Adventure, which will be manufactured in India and expected to be launched sometime next year.

