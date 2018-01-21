New Cars and Bikes in India

KTM 690 Enduro, Supermoto Spy Revealed In Spy Shots

The bikes were discontinued from KTM's European model line-up last year, due to the engines not meeting Euro 4 regulations.

The spy shots clearly show two models of the KTM 690 series

Highlights

  • Both bikes will have smoother and more poweful engines
  • New bodywork, new deisgn, new suspension expected
  • Bikes will be available by early 2019

Austrian motorcycle brand KTM seems to be preparing to introduce two new models - the KTM 690 Enduro, as well as a KTM 690 Supermoto later this year. KTM had dropped these two models from their European model line-up in 2017, but that seems to be more in line with the bikes not meeting Euro 4 emission norms. Spy shots of these two bikes have emerged now which points to a possibility that KTM will be ready to unveil the bikes at the EICMA show in Milan in November 2018.

The changes, apart from the engine, are of course in the design and bodywork as well. The fairings on both bikes have been slimmed down and seem to be one-piece units now. The seat has also been re-profiled and even the front cowl has been re-designed. The front suspension on the Enduro model seems to be WP and is expected to have about 300 mm travel. The earlier 690 Enduro had 250 mm of suspension travel. KTM may likely tweak or completely replace the rear suspension on the new 690 Enduro as well, to make the bike more off-road worthy.

Both bikes have normal headlights, but the rest of the lights, including the turn indicators, appear to be LED. The engine is expected to be smoother and more refined and will have a power output of about 73 bhp. So far, there's no word on if KTM intends to introduce these models in India, but it seems quite unlikely for KTM to test the waters in the Indian market with a 690 Enduro and a supermoto.

India's Bajaj Auto owns nearly 48 per cent of KTM and the lower capacity KTM bikes are manufactured in Bajaj Auto's Chakan plant for the world. Considering KTM has yet to introduce any of the higher capacity adventure bikes in India still, it's unlikely that the 690s will ever be launched in India. Besides, Bajaj will now concentrate on its other non-equity partnership with Triumph to build small displacement bikes for India and other emerging markets.

Source: (MCN)

