KTM 390 Adventure: What To Expect

The Indian entry-level adventure motorcycle segment is set to see one of the most-awaited motorcycles being launched in 2019 - the KTM 390 Adventure. The 390 Adventure is one of the most-anticipated adventure bikes in the Indian two-wheeler market and is expected to completely shake up the entry-level adventure motorcycle space. With BMW Motorrad India already accepting bookings for another highly-anticipated adventure offering, the BMW G 310 GS, news of the 390 Adventure's launch couldn't have come at a better time for the adventure enthusiast looking for a lightweight, yet reasonably powerful adventure motorcycle. There's no word on actual launch date or the price of the KTM 390 Adventure in India, but here's a look at what we can expect.

The KTM 390 Adventure is expected to cost around ₹ 3. lakh (ex-showroom)

Engine and Performance

The KTM 390 Adventure will be based on the KTM 390 Duke, so it will be powered by the same 373 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. On the 390 Duke, the engine is tuned to make 43 bhp at 9,000 rpm and belt out peak torque of 37 Nm at 7,000 rpm. On the 390 Adventure though, we expect the state of tune to be slightly different, with peak torque kicking in lower in the revs for better traction and pulling power off-road. The gearing on the six-speed transmission is also expected to be slightly different than that of the 390 Duke.

A test prototype of the KTM 390 Adventure has been spotted as early as 2016

Chassis and Swingarm

Along with updates to the engine, the KTM 390 Adventure will also get different size spoked wheels to take on the rough and new suspension with more travel. The trellis frame of the 390 Duke is expected to be upgraded as well, and could be a completely new design along with a new swingarm. The KTM 390 Adventure is expected to get spoked wheels, with possibly a larger 19-inch front wheel and a smaller 17-inch rear wheel. Depending on the variants offered, one version could also come with alloy wheels, with slightly different wheels sizes. Expect the 390 Adventure to come shod with tyres suites for both on-road and off-road use as well.

The production-model KTM 390 Adventure is expected to get a similar face as the 390 Duke

Design and Features

Visually, the KTM 390 Adventure is expected to get a similar face as the new KTM 390 Duke, with a near-identical headlight, similar colour schemes and a full-colour TFT instrument panel as well. We also expect ride-by-wire with riding modes offering an Off-Road mode as well with switchable ABS, at least on the rear wheel to allow riders to lock the rear wheel and slide it around on the dirt. Also expect a larger fuel tank (around 18 litres) for better range than the one on the 390 Duke.

A Scrambler-style prototype model based on the KTM 390 Duke has also been spotted

Variants

So far, it's not clear how many variants of the KTM 390 Adventure will be launched. KTM has used the image of a 1290 Adventure for representation purposes for now, but at least two different variants, including a Scrambler-style prototype has been spotted undergoing test runs in the past, somewhere in Austria. Test mules of the 390 Adventure have also been seen with alloy wheels, but these seem to be just a matter of testing the prototypes with different wheel types and sizes. Whether one standard variant will be launched, or two, or even three variants will eventually be introduced, still remains to be seen. We expect KTM India to introduce just one standard variant, or at the most, two variants in India.

The KTM 390 Adventure is expected to get similar design as the 790 Adventure and will have a tall stance

Prices

The KTM 390 Duke is priced at ₹ 2.3 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), and the KTM 390 Adventure is expected to be priced marginally higher, with a premium of ₹ 40,000-50,000 over the 390 Duke. That will make the KTM 390 Adventure price hover around or just below the ₹ 3 lakh mark and will make it a competitive product, pricewise, considering its closest rival will be the BMW G 310 GS, which will be priced around ₹ 3.5 lakh (ex-showroom).

