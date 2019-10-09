KTM 390 Adventure To Be Showcased At 2019 India Bike Week

KTM will showcase the KTM 390 Adventure in India at the 2019 India Bike Week, which will be held in Goa from December 5-7, 2019. Prior to that, we expect KTM to showcase the 390 Adventure at the 2019 EICMA Motorcycle Show which will be held in Milan, Italy in the first week of November 2019. The 390 Adventure will be manufactured in India at Bajaj Auto's plant in Chakan, on the outskirts of Pune, and it will be based on existing KTM architecture, more specifically, based on the KTM 390 Duke. The engine is expected to be an updated version of the 373 cc, single-cylinder unit currently used in the KTM 390 Duke, and the KTM RC 390. On the 390 Duke, the 373 cc, single-cylinder, DOHC, liquid-cooled engine puts out 43 bhp at 9,500 rpm and 35 Nm of peak torque at 7,000 rpm. The same engine on the KTM 390 Adventure is expected to be retuned, with revised gearing for off-road use.

Also Read: KTM 390 Adventure Spotted Testing In India

(A KTM 390 Adventure spy shot gives an idea about the size of the bike and its pillion carrying capability. Spyshot courtesy: Morebikes.co.uk)

The 390 Adventure will have long-travel suspension with cast alloy wheels - a 19-inch front and 17-inch rear configuration. There is however, a top-spec R version also expected, which is likely to have spoked wheels with a 21-inch front and 18-inch rear configuration. The KTM 390 Adventure is expected to get a full-colour TFT screen along with a bunch of electronic rider assist system including switchable anti-lock braking system (ABS) and much more. Another big update on the KTM 390 Adventure will be a larger fuel tank capacity that will offer a longer range on the motorcycle. The KTM 390 Adventure will go up against the likes of the Royal Enfield Himalayan, BMW G 310 GS, Benelli TRK 502 and the Kawasaki Versys X-300 as well.

Also Read: 2019 India Bike Week Dates Announced

The sixth edition of the India Bike Week has been announced and the biker festival will take place on December 6-7, 2019 at Vagator, Goa. It will be a mix of adventure, motorcycle culture, music, and biking brotherhood. The 2019 India Bike Week is expected to see a gathering of over 20,000 motorcyclists from India and other parts of the world this year.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.