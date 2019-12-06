KTM 390 Adventure Showcased At India Bike Week 2019

KTM India has unveiled one of the most-anticipated adventure bikes, the KTM 390 Adventure at the India Bike Week 2019. The disappointment for many is that KTM India is yet to announce the launch and prices of the 390 Adventure in India, and chose instead to just showcase the bike at the India Bike Week. The KTM 390 Adventure is essentially a touring, and adventure-ready variant of the KTM 390 Duke. Although the 373 cc, single-cylinder engine is shared with the KTM 390 Duke, and has the exact same specifications and output as the 390 Duke, although the engine is Bharat Stage VI (BS6) compliant.

The output remains the exact same as well - putting out 43 bhp at 9,000 rpm and 37 Nm of peak torque at 7,000 rpm. The 390 Adventure also gets a 6-speed transmission, as well as a slipper clutch and the full-colour TFT screen of the 390 Duke. The only difference is that the 390 Adventure gets more suspension travel to justify its adventure capability. Up front is a non-adjustable WP-sourced 43 mm upside down fork offering 170 mm of travel, and a WP monoshock with 177 mm of rear wheel travel. Braking duties are handled by ByBre calipers gripping a 320 mm rotor on the front wheel and a 230 mm rear disc, while switchable ABS from Bosch is standard.

The KTM 390 Adventure gets more suspension travel and ground clearance, but non-adjustable front fork

The fuel tank capacity is 14.5-litres, and the dry weight is 162 kg, around 13 kg more than the KTM 390 Duke. The 390 Adventure also gets switchable traction control as well as an up/down quickshifter as standard. The 19-inch front wheel and 17-inch rear wheel are alloys, and come shod with Metzeler Tourance tyres, and seat height is 855 mm. The KTM 390 Adventure is likely to be launched in early 2020, and we expect prices to be in the range of ₹ 3-3.25 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) once the entry-level ADV from KTM makes its market debut.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.