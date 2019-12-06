New Cars and Bikes in India

KTM 390 Adventure Showcased At India Bike Week 2019

KTM India has yet to launch the much-anticipated, entry-level adventure bike in India, and chose instead to just showcase it for now.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
KTM India showcased the KTM 390 Adventure at the India Bike Week 2019

Highlights

  • Prices for the KTM 390 Adventure yet to be announced
  • Uses the same engine as 390 Duke, but gets more suspension travel
  • 390 Adventure also gets traction control and more ground clearance

KTM India has unveiled one of the most-anticipated adventure bikes, the KTM 390 Adventure at the India Bike Week 2019. The disappointment for many is that KTM India is yet to announce the launch and prices of the 390 Adventure in India, and chose instead to just showcase the bike at the India Bike Week. The KTM 390 Adventure is essentially a touring, and adventure-ready variant of the KTM 390 Duke. Although the 373 cc, single-cylinder engine is shared with the KTM 390 Duke, and has the exact same specifications and output as the 390 Duke, although the engine is Bharat Stage VI (BS6) compliant.

c16rm0a8

The KTM 390 Adventure's engine is the same as the 390 Duke with same output, but is BS6-compliant

KTM

KTM Bikes

RC 200

RC 125

125 Duke

RC 390

200 Duke

390 Duke

250 Duke

790 Duke

The output remains the exact same as well - putting out 43 bhp at 9,000 rpm and 37 Nm of peak torque at 7,000 rpm. The 390 Adventure also gets a 6-speed transmission, as well as a slipper clutch and the full-colour TFT screen of the 390 Duke. The only difference is that the 390 Adventure gets more suspension travel to justify its adventure capability. Up front is a non-adjustable WP-sourced 43 mm upside down fork offering 170 mm of travel, and a WP monoshock with 177 mm of rear wheel travel. Braking duties are handled by ByBre calipers gripping a 320 mm rotor on the front wheel and a 230 mm rear disc, while switchable ABS from Bosch is standard.

3jksqjao

The KTM 390 Adventure gets more suspension travel and ground clearance, but non-adjustable front fork

0 Comments

The fuel tank capacity is 14.5-litres, and the dry weight is 162 kg, around 13 kg more than the KTM 390 Duke. The 390 Adventure also gets switchable traction control as well as an up/down quickshifter as standard. The 19-inch front wheel and 17-inch rear wheel are alloys, and come shod with Metzeler Tourance tyres, and seat height is 855 mm. The KTM 390 Adventure is likely to be launched in early 2020, and we expect prices to be in the range of ₹ 3-3.25 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) once the entry-level ADV from KTM makes its market debut.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare KTM RC 200 with Immediate Rivals

KTM RC 200
KTM
RC 200

Popular KTM Bikes

KTM RC 200
KTM RC 200
₹ 2.05 Lakh *
KTM RC 125
KTM RC 125
₹ 1.61 Lakh *
KTM 125 Duke
KTM 125 Duke
₹ 1.43 Lakh *
KTM RC 390
KTM RC 390
₹ 2.49 Lakh *
KTM 200 Duke
KTM 200 Duke
₹ 1.75 Lakh *
KTM 390 Duke
KTM 390 Duke
₹ 2.44 Lakh *
KTM 250 Duke
KTM 250 Duke
₹ 2.11 Lakh *
KTM 790 Duke
KTM 790 Duke
₹ 9.28 Lakh *
View More
Offer
x
Ford And McDonald’s Collaborate To Convert Coffee Bean Skin Into Car Parts
Ford And McDonald’s Collaborate To Convert Coffee Bean Skin Into Car Parts
Over Rs. 24,000 Crore Collected As Toll Fee On National Highways In 2018-19: Nitin Gadkari
Over Rs. 24,000 Crore Collected As Toll Fee On National Highways In 2018-19: Nitin Gadkari
KTM 390 Adventure, KTM 250 Adventure To Debut At India Bike Week 2019
KTM 390 Adventure, KTM 250 Adventure To Debut At India Bike Week 2019
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities