KTM 390 Adventure Launched In India; Priced At ₹ 2.99 Lakh

Bajaj-owned KTM has finally launched the KTM 390 Adventure in India and it is priced at Rs. 2.99 lakh (ex-showroom). KTM dealerships have begun taking bookings for the new adventure bike as well.

The KTM 390 Adventure gets the same engine as the 390 Duke and it is BS6 compliant

Highlights

  • The KTM 390 Adventure has been the most anticipated launch of 2020
  • It is loaded with electronic rider aids
  • The 373 cc engine makes 43 bhp & 37 Nm and is BS6 compliant

Any new KTM launch in India is highly anticipated. And this one is perhaps the most anticipated motorcycle launch in India in the recent years. The KTM 390 Adventure finally goes on sale in India at a price of ₹ 2.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). This makes it about ₹ 50,000 cheaper than its nearest rival, the BMW G 310 GS and is about ₹ 30,000 more expensive than the KTM 390 Duke. It has been in coming for the longest time and it made its India debut at the 2019 India Bike Week in Goa just about a month ago.

(The KTM 390 Adventure gets more suspension travel and ground clearance, but non-adjustable front forks)

The KTM 390 Adventure uses the same engine as the KTM 390 Duke, which is a 373 cc single cylinder unit that is liquid-cooled and pumps out 43 bhp at 9,000 rpm and has a peak torque rating of 37 Nm at 7,000 rpm. The engine is BS6 compliant and is paired to a 6-speed gearbox and KTM offers a bi-directional quick-shifter as a standard fitment, which is a pleasant surprise. Built around a lightweight trellis frame, the 390 Adventure motorcycle is a purpose-built off-road machine which promises to offer the same manic performance that the KTM 390 Duke is famous for and have the teeth to tackle off-road terrain as well. It gets long travel WP suspension with a travel of 170 mm up front and 177 mm travel at the rear. The ground clearance is about 200 mm and the motorcycle gets knobby Metzeler tyres along with a standard metal bashplate. Braking duties are handled by ByBre calipers gripping a 320 mm rotor on the front wheel and a 230 mm rear disc.

The power output too remains the same from 373 cc motor on the 390 Adventure

KTM has done well to load the 390 Adventure with a long list of rider aids which include lean sensitive traction control, cornering ABS, off-road ABS, KTM MyRide smartphone connectivity, optional turn-by-turn navigation and the bi-directional quick-shifter, which we mentioned above. The motorcycle continues to get the same full-colour TFT display screen as the 390 Duke. In India, it will go up against the BMW G 310 GS and the Kawasaki Versys X-300.

