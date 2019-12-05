KTM 390 Adventure, KTM 250 Adventure To Debut At India Bike Week 2019

The KTM 390 Adventure will be launched on December 6, 2019, at the India Bike Week 2019 in Goa, along with its younger sibling, the KTM 250 Adventure. The 390 Adventure is one of the most-awaited adventure bikes, both in the Indian two-wheeler market as well as globally. A lightweight adventure bike is what has been on the wish-list of many adventure riders around the world, and with the performance of the KTM 390 Duke, the 390 Adventure is expected to have all it takes, to make it a bestseller, not just in India, but across the world. Here's what we can expect from one of the most anticipated motorcycles of the year.

Design and Features

Both the KTM 390 Adventure, and the 250 Adventure will more or less sport similar design, sharing a number of components, and the basic design inspired by the middleweight KTM 790 Adventure. The differences will be in the headlight design, with the 390 Adventure getting full LED headlight with LED DRL, while the 250 Adventure will likely get a halogen bulb for the headlight along with LED DRL. Also different will be the body graphics and minor changes in the colour schemes to give each model distinctive appeal. What the 250 Adventure will miss out in terms of hardware, are the adjustable USD forks and rear monoshock from WP on the 390 Adventure. The 250 will also miss out on ride-by-wire and traction control.

The power output too remains the same from 373 cc motor on the 390 Adventure

Engine and Performance

The KTM 390 Adventure is based on the KTM 390 Duke. So, the engine is the same unit, but it will be tuned to meet the upcoming Bharat Stage VI (BS6) emission norms, and along with what is expected to be a slightly different state of tune to have better low end grunt. However, output figures are identical to the KTM 390 Duke, and the 373 cc, single-cylinder engine puts out 43 bhp at 9,000 rpm, and 37 Nm of peak torque at 7,000 rpm. What remains to be seen is how much of a difference KTM has done to the fuelling or other tune-ups to make the 390 Adventure stand out as an adventure model, and also to meet BS6 regulations. The KTM 250 Adventure will share the 249 cc engine of the KTM 250 Duke, and it puts out 29 bhp of power 24 Nm of peak torque.

The KTM 390 Adventure is available only in a single variant with alloy wheels

Suspension, Brakes and Adventure Capability

The suspension of the KTM 390 Adventure will be off-road oriented with 170 mm travel on the front, with 177 mm travel on the rear wheels. The 43 mm upside down fork, as well as the rear monoshock will be sourced from WP. The 390 Adventure will miss out on wire-spoke wheels in stock form, but there could be optional KTM Powerparts options for those looking to kit out their bikes and go crawling over terrain where there are no roads. For most part, the alloy wheels will be good enough for the kind of adventures most riders will be looking for.

Pricing and Availability

The KTM 390 Adventure is expected to be priced at around ₹ 3.25 (ex-showroom, Delhi), while the KTM 250 Adventure will be the more affordable option, with prices in the ₹ 2-2.25 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) range. The bikes are expected to go on sale sometime from January 2020.

