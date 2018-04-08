KTM 250 Duke Special Edition Launched At Bangkok Motor Show 2018

The KTM 250 Duke Special Edition was recently launched in Thailand at the Bangkok International Motor Show 2018. The 250 Duke special edition is specific to the Thai market and is priced at 179,900 Baht (around ₹ 3.73 lakh). The KTM 250 Duke Special Edition gets a host of cosmetic upgrades for a more funky and urban appeal than the standard model. Upgrades include a vibrant new multi-coloured decal on the fuel tank and tail section panels, while the orange-coloured alloy wheels get new reflective stickers.

(The KTM 250 Duke Special Edition gets new graphics on the fuel tank and tail section)

The headlamp assembly has been revised on the 2018 KTM 250 Duke Special Edition that gets a new gloss black finished cowl giving a sleek appearance, and seems to be inspired from the 690 Duke. There are a host of new accessories too on the special edition including orange coloured knuckle hand guards and LED indicators. The special edition also gets engine guards with sliders and yellow shields for the front fork. The orange back-lit digital instrument cluster remains the same.

(The KTM 250 Duke Special Edition gets a 690 Duke inspired headlamp cowl)

It needs to be noted that the Thai market gets the pre-facelift KTM 250 Duke, the design still seen the 200 Duke in India. The model misses out on the 2-part Trellis frame, sleek new headlamp with LED DRLs, and the improved tyres, all of which come from the all-new 390 Duke. The updated KTM 250 Duke went on sale in India last year and we did find it to be the most balanced of all the Duke motorcycles in our review.

(KTM India has announced no plans of introducing the 250 Duke Special Edition here)

Power on the KTM 250 Duke Special Edition comes from a 248.8 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine tuned to produce 29 bhp and 24 Nm of peak torque, paired to a 6-speed gearbox. The bike uses USD front forks and a monoshock setup at the rear, both of which are sourced from WP. Braking power comes from discs either end. The 250 Duke for Thailand gets dual-channel ABS, which is missed out in India.

(The KTM 250 Duke sold in India)

The KTM 250 Duke Special Edition will be competing against the Kawasaki Z250 and the Honda CB300F in Thailand. That said, the KTM commands a premium over the twin-cylinder Z250 in terms of pricing. The 250 Duke is built in India at the Bajaj facility in Chakan, Maharashtra, for the global markets and is exported to Thailand.

