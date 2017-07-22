KTM 250 Duke Sells 2300 Units In First Quarter Of 2017-18 Fiscal

Bajaj Auto announced its results for the first quarter of the 2017-18 financial year, revealing that KTM India sold 2300 units of the 250 Duke in the domestic market. The Austrian bike maker's all-new offering was launched in India in February this year, bridging the gap between the now entry-level 200 Duke and the flagship 2017 KTM 390 Duke. KTM India's cumulative sales stood at 8484 units in the first quarter of FY2018.

While the numbers may not be overwhelming, it equates to an average of about 750 units a month, which is appreciable for the KTM 250 Duke that costs almost ₹ 2 lakh (on-road). In comparison, the similarly priced Mahindra Mojo does about 100 units a month.

The KTM 250 Duke was introduced in February this year

Interestingly though, Bajaj Auto also announced that the new KTM 390 Duke is now wait listed in the Indian market. However, KTM dealers confirmed to carandbike.com that they do have stocks of the new 390 Duke in almost all outlets across the country. In some cases where the inventory isn't available, the waiting period stands around 10-15 days after the booking amount is paid.

It is likely that the next batch of deliveries could see a delay for the new 390 Duke. That said, KTM India announced that it has ramped up production for domestic and export markets. Manufacturing in June 2017 stood at 11,000 units for the company.

While KTM says the new 390 Duke is wait listed, most dealers have stock

The KTM 250 Duke manages to pack in more power and a few features too over its competition, justifying its premium price tag. We rode the KTM 250 Duke earlier this year and came back quite impressed with what the bike had to offer. The quarter-litre naked uses a 249 cc single-cylinder motor derived from the 390 Duke tuned to churn out 29.6 bhp and 24 Nm of peak torque, while paired with a 6-speed gearbox.

The KTM 250 Duke also borrows its hardware from the new 390 Duke getting an updated split-chassis and suspension setup, while braking power comes from ByBre sourced twin discs, same as the 200 Duke. The 250 Duke misses out on Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS). KTM India also announced its post GST prices across complete range recently, which led to the 250 Duke becoming slightly more affordable.