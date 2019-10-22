New Cars and Bikes in India

KTM 250 Duke Available With Exchange Offer

Customers of the KTM 250 Duke can also avail of finance schemes with interest rates as low as 5 per cent.

| Updated:
Now would be a good time to pick up a KTM 250 Duke, which is offered with exchange of any old motorcycle

Highlights

  • Exchange any old motorcycle and buy a KTM 250 Duke
  • Zero downpayment and low interest finance schemes also offered
  • KTM 250 Duke priced at Rs. 2.14 lakh (on-road, Delhi)

KTM India has rolled out special festive season offers for those looking to become a member of the KTM Duke family. The KTM 250 Duke is now available in a special exchange offer, and also in zero downpayment and low interest finance schemes. The KTM 250 Duke is available at ₹ 1.97 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), and customers looking to buy a new 250 Duke can walk in with their existing motorcycle to a dealership, get it evaluated and pay the remaining amount of the on-road price of the KTM 250 Duke. The on-road price in Delhi of the KTM 250 Duke is ₹ 2.14 lakh without the exchange offer.

KTM is also offering other benefits, in case customers do not want to avail of the exchange offer. These include zero downpayment finance schemes, and low rate of interest on the financed amount. For a 12-month loan tenure, there's an interest rate of just over 5 per cent, while on a loan period of two years, the interest rate offered is 6.5 per cent. Those customers who decide to opt for a three-year loan period, can get the finances at 7.1 per cent interest. The offers are aimed at boosting sales in the middle of the festive season, a period where traditionally Indians tend to buy a lot of new automobiles, including two-wheelers.

KTM 250 Duke

2.11 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
KTM 250 Duke

With an unprecedented slowdown in the auto industry, the offer is likely to give KTM a shot in the arm, to boost some sales. The KTM 250 Duke is powered by a single-cylinder, liquid-cooled 248.8 cc engine which puts out 29.6 bhp of power at 9,000 rpm, and 24 Nm of peak torque at 7,500 rpm. The 250 Duke sits between the KTM 200 Duke and the KTM 390 Duke, and is positioned as a performance-oriented street bike, but more accessible to those riders looking to get into the Duke family but will be a bit wary of the 390 Duke's performance.

