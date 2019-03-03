KTM 250 Duke ABS Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 1.94 Lakh

KTM India has finally updated the 250 Duke with Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) as a standard feature. The safety system made its way across other KTM motorcycles in India recently including the 200 Duke and the 125 Duke, and the 250 was the only model to miss out on the same. The KTM 250 Duke ABS is priced at ₹ 1.94 lakh (ex-showroom), and commands a premium of ₹ 14,000 over the non-ABS version. The safety feature is now mandatory on motorcycles over the displacement of 125 cc on all two-wheelers and the deadline to meet the same is March 31, 2019.

The KTM 250 Duke shares a number of components with the 390 Duke

The KTM 250 Duke gets a dual-channel ABS unit, which is same as the 390 Duke, and also gets the Supermoto mode like the latter allowing the ABS unit to be turned off for the rear wheel. Apart from the safety tech, the model gets no changes and remains the same as the model that arrived in India in 2017. The bike sports a 250 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine tuned for 30 bhp and 24 Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired with a 6-speed gearbox and gets a slipper-clutch as standard.

Unlike the international version that uses the TFT display from the 390 Duke, the India-spec 250 Duke gets the LCD screen from the 200 Duke. The KTM 250 Duke shares a number of components with the new 390 Duke including the larger 13.5 litre fuel tank, USD forks up front and a monoshock unit at the rear. The bike sports disc brakes at either end. The 250 Duke competes against the Honda CB 300R and the Yamaha FZ-25.

