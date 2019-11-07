KTM 250 Adventure Unveiled As Brand's Smallest ADV

The much-hyped KTM 390 Adventure finally broke cover at the 2019 EICMA Motor Show and the model will make its way to the Indian market by early 2020. However, KTM has also silently unveiled the 250 Adventure and while it wasn't showcased at EICMA, it is a model that will come to India as the brand's entry-level ADV offering. In fact, the KTM 250 Adventure was spotted on test a number of times and will be made in India as well, much like the 390 Adventure. Unlike the latter, the 250 ADV will be more bare-bones in terms of equipment and that should make for attractive pricing on the upcoming motorcycle.

The 250 Adventure looks identical to the 390 Adventure and there are a number of components shared by the bikes.

The KTM 250 Adventure will be the gateway for a number of off-road enthusiasts looking to enter the ADV segment on a budget. Visually, the 250 Adventure looks identical to the 390 Adventure and there are a number of components shared by the bikes. The difference though includes a different headlamp unit that gets a halogen bulb with LED DRLs and new paint scheme. The bike though does carry over the larger 14.5-litre fuel tank from the 390 Adventure that promises better touring abilities. The 250 Adventure shares the same ground clearance as the 390 at 200 mm, while the seat height remains identical too at 855 mm.

The bike misses out on Ride-by-Wire (RbW) and traction control, which are stand out features on the 390 as well.

However, the KTM 250 Adventure is built to a cost and it does miss out on a chunk of the sophisticated hardware that makes it on the 390 ADV. This includes the adjustable USD forks and monoshock rear unit from WP. The bike also misses out on Ride-by-Wire (RbW) and traction control, which are stand out features on the 390 as well. You do get dual-channel ABS though with a dedicated off-road mode.

Braking performance comes from the 320 mm single disc upfront and a 230 mm disc at the rear.

In terms of power, the KTM 250 Adventure carries over the 248.8 cc motor from the KTM 250 Duke. Power figures are identical as expected, and belts out a little over 29 bhp and 24 Nm of peak torque. The single-cylinder engine is paired with a 6-speed gearbox. Braking performance comes from the 320 mm single disc upfront and a 230 mm disc at the rear. The dry weight on the 250 Adventure is 156 kg, which is about seven kilos more than the 250 Duke.

The KTM 250 Adventure could make its India debut as early as next month if rumours are to be believed. The bike will be launched alongside the 390 Adventure with deliveries expected to commence by early 2020. The bikes could arrive in the BS6 compliant guise right from the start and that should keep prices for the 250 ADV in the vicinity of ₹ 2-2.5 lakh (ex-showroom). We expect more details on the bike's India launch in the following weeks.

