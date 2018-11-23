KTM 200 Duke ABS Launched, Priced At Rs. 1.6 lakh

New Cars and Bikes in India

KTM 200 Duke ABS Launched, Priced At ₹ 1.6 lakh

The KTM 200 Duke ABS model comes with newly introduced anti-lock brakes sourced from Bosch. The non-ABS model will also continue to be on offer for now.

At Rs. 1.6 lakh, the KTM 200 Duke ABS is over Rs. 8000 more expensive than the non-ABS model

KTM India today launched the ABS (anti-lock braking system) version of its entry-level bike, the KTM 200 Duke. Priced at ₹ 1.6 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), the KTM 200 Duke ABS comes with newly introduced anti-lock brakes sourced from Bosch. The non-ABS variant of the KTM 200 Duke will also continue to be available for now, priced at ₹ 1.51 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The 200 Duke ABS just comes months before the mandatory ABS law is set to come into place that dictates all two-wheelers above the 125 cc displacement to come with ABS as a standard offering. The new law will be applicable from April 1, 2019, onwards.

1.56 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Also Read: 2017 KTM 200 Duke First Ride Review

KTM 200 Duke ABS gets anti-lock brakes soured from Bosch

Commenting on the introduction of the KTM 200 Duke ABS, Amit Nandi, President (Probiking) at Bajaj Auto said, "With the addition of ABS our customers will now have choice of both ABS and non-ABS versions on the KTM 200 Duke."

The KTM 200 Duke continues to come with the same 199.5 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine which is now BS-IV compliant. There is no change in power output and the motor continues to make 24.6 bhp at 10,000 rpm and 19.2 Nm of torque at 8000 rpm, while mated to a 6-speed gearbox. When KTM introduced the 2017 model year, the bike was 5 kg heavier. Although we are yet to get the confirmed figure, the addition of the ABS unit is likely to add a few additional kilos.

KTM 200 Duke ABS continues to come with the same 199.5 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine

Other features and equipment will remain identical to the non-ABS version of the KTM 200 Duke. The bike gets the same single trellis frame painted in black, along with an aluminium swingarm. The suspension duties being handled by 43 mm USD (up-side down) WP forks up front, and a monoshock rear suspension setup. Braking duties are handled by a 300 mm disc brake up front and 230 mm disc at the rear sourced from Bybre. The bike also gets the same 17-inch alloy wheels which come shod in MRF tyres, 110 section for the front and 150 section tyre for the rear.

