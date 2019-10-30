KTM 1290 Super Duke R Teased In New Video

KTM has revealed its all-new 1290 Super Duke R in a new teaser video, and this time there's a clear view of the upcoming litre-class streetfighter. The new KTM 1290 Super Duke R will be unveiled at the EICMA motorcycle show in Milan, Italy. In the latest video, the Austrian motorcycle manufacturer has completely revealed the new 1290 Super Duke R, but it looks like the bike shown in the video is still a prototype. In the video, the motorcycle is shown undergoing test runs on a racetrack, and being a prototype, it misses out on any kind of lights. So, no headlight, taillight or indicators, but the video does give a decent idea about the overall design of KTM's flagship machine.

The new KTM 1290 Super Duke R is expected to sport a revised trellis frame as was seen on another test mule back in June, somewhere in the Alps. The new trellis frame will use the engine as a stressed member, and will feature a bolted-on cast alloy sub frame. Visually, there are likely to be some cosmetic changes in the production model, including new body graphics, and a slightly different paint scheme to give the bike fresh appeal. Like the outgoing model, instrumentation will be full-colour TFT screen, along with LED lighting all around.

The new KTM 1290 Super Duke R will be unveiled on November 5, 2019 at the EICMA motorcycle show in Milan, Italy

The engine seen in the earlier spy shots don't seem to be different, but it's almost certain that KTM will tweak the engine, primarily to meet the new Euro 5 emission norms, but it will also likely boast of higher performance figures than the outgoing model, possibly making close to 200 bhp. There is also the possibility of KTM introducing adaptive cruise control on the new machine. More details will likely be known once the new model is unveiled on opening day of the EICMA 2019 motorcycle show on November 5, 2019.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.