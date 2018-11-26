KTM 125 Duke Launched In India: Priced At Rs. 1.18 Lakh

The KTM 125 Duke has been launched in India at a price of ₹ 1.18 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). KTM says that the motorcycle will be available from today across all 450 KTM showrooms in India. The bookings for the KTM 125 Duke had already begun about a month ago. The 125 Duke gets a 124.7 cc single-cylinder motor which makes 14.3 bhp at 9,250 rpm and peak torque of 12 Nm at 8,000 rpm. The engine is paired to a 6-speed gearbox and gets ABS as standard fitment. Some of the segment first features on the KTM 125 Duke are a trellis frame, Aluminium swingarm and 43 mm upside down forks at the front. At the rear is a 10-step adjustable monoshock. The bike gets a 300 mm disc up front and a 230 mm disc at the rear.

Speaking on the occasion Amit Nandi, President, Probiking at Bajaj Auto Ltd. said "KTMs are always about high performance, edgy design and a thrilling ride. The 125 Duke will be the new stepping stone into the KTM brand for riders starting out in the world of racing".

At present, it is one of the most powerful and promises to be a fun-to-ride motorcycle in the 125 cc segment in India. Of course, a buyer in this particular segment is more concerned with fuel efficiency and comfortable ergonomics over power and performance, but for those who are looking to buy a performance-oriented 125 cc ride, this could be the perfect buy. Of course, it remains to be seen how many buyers the KTM 125 Duke gets at a price point of ₹ 1.18 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). As of now, it is the most affordable motorcycle from KTM and also the least powerful.

