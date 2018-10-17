New Cars and Bikes in India

KTM 125 Duke Bookings Open In India

KTM dealerships are accepting bookings for the 125 Duke for a token amount of Rs. 1000. The bike is likely to be launched in India by the end of this year.

View Photos
Internationally, the 125 Duke is offered with ABS as standard.

In a surprising move, KTM India is likely to introduce the 125 Duke in India by the end of the year in the country. KTM dealerships in Mumbai and Pune have confirmed to carandbike that they are accepting bookings for the new entry-level street-fighter at a token amount of ₹ 1000. While the launch date has not been officially announced yet, reports suggest the launch is likely to happen by December 2018. Deliveries will commence soon after the launch. This will be the updated KTM 125 Duke that was revealed at the end of 2016 and shares its styling with the KTM 250 Duke. The naked motorcycle will also be the most expensive 125 cc offering to go on sale in the country. 

Power on the KTM 125 Duke will come from the 124.7 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine tuned for 15 bhp and 12 Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The bike comes with USD forks up front and a monoshock suspension setup at the rear, while braking performance comes from a 300 mm front and 230 mm disc at the rear. 

Also Read: KTM Duke 125 Caught Almost Undisguised

Internationally, the 125 Duke is offered with ABS as standard, which could be skipped on the India-spec model since it is not mandatory for motorcycles below 125 ccc. Moreover, the bike will get a price advantage with the absence of ABS. The bike is likely to get CBS (Combined Braking System) instead, which is a lot cheaper in comparison. The TFT screen that is offered on the KTM 390 Duke is also likely to be given a miss to keep costs in check. 

It is to be noted that the KTM 125 Duke was always intended to be an export-only offering ever since KTM commenced operations in India. While the motorcycle benefits from the same cycle parts as its older siblings, it also emerges as a more expensive offering compared to other "premium" 125 cc motorcycles. In Europe, the 125 Duke is largely targeted at A1 license holders with the government restrictions in place, making it a good-looking, fun-to-ride 125 cc bike for young buyers. 

0 Comments

In India, the 125 cc segment is seen largely as a commuter segment for anyone looking for more power without compromising on efficiency. The KTM 125 Duke clearly does not belong to that segment, but could just be a lucrative choice for those looking at a fun-to-ride urban runabout. In terms of competition, the 125 Duke will compete against the Yamaha YZF-R15 V3, Yamaha FZ 25, Bajaj Pulsar NS 200 and the likes. So, yes, prices are likely to be around ₹ 1.50 lakh (on-road), which will make it about ₹ 20,000-30,000 cheaper than the KTM 200 Duke.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

TAGS :
KTM KTM Duke KTM Duke 125 Spyshot KTM Duke Price bike-model-duke

Latest News

Mahindra and Ford Sign Agreements To Share Powertrains And Connected Car Solutions
Mahindra and Ford Sign Agreements To Share Powertrains And Connected Car Solutions
Porsche Panamera GTS and Panamera GTS Sport Turismo Unveiled
Porsche Panamera GTS and Panamera GTS Sport Turismo Unveiled
KTM 125 Duke Bookings Open In India
KTM 125 Duke Bookings Open In India
2019 BMW X7 Unveiled
2019 BMW X7 Unveiled
2018 Isuzu MU-X Vs Old MU-X: Spot The Difference
2018 Isuzu MU-X Vs Old MU-X: Spot The Difference
2018 Porsche Cayenne Range Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 1.19 Crore
2018 Porsche Cayenne Range Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 1.19 Crore
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 India Launch Details Revealed
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 India Launch Details Revealed
2018 Porsche Cayenne India Launch Highlights
2018 Porsche Cayenne India Launch Highlights
Isuzu MU-X Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 26.34 Lakh
Isuzu MU-X Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 26.34 Lakh
SIAM, CII Join Hands To Curb Crop Stubble Burning
SIAM, CII Join Hands To Curb Crop Stubble Burning
2019 BMW S 1000 RR Spotted Testing
2019 BMW S 1000 RR Spotted Testing
MG Motor's India-bound SUV Teased
MG Motor's India-bound SUV Teased
Audi To Pay 800 Million Euros Fine Germany Over Dieselgate Scandal
Audi To Pay 800 Million Euros Fine Germany Over Dieselgate Scandal
VW Says, German Carmakers Have 50 Per cent Chance Of Staying Ahead,
VW Says, German Carmakers Have 50 Per cent Chance Of Staying Ahead,
New Skoda Superb Sportline Launched, Priced at Rs. 28.99 lakh
New Skoda Superb Sportline Launched, Priced at Rs. 28.99 lakh

Latest Bikes

MV Agusta Brutale 800 RR

MV Agusta Brutale 800 RR

₹ 20.69 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Norton Dominator

Norton Dominator

₹ 25.06 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Norton Commando 961 Sport MK II

Norton Commando 961 Sport MK II

₹ 22.19 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Okinawa Ridge Plus

Okinawa Ridge Plus

₹ 71,227
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
FB Mondial HPS 300

FB Mondial HPS 300

₹ 3.37 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Suzuki V-Strom 650XT

Suzuki V-Strom 650XT

₹ 7.91 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Suzuki RM-Z250

Suzuki RM-Z250

₹ 7.52 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Suzuki RM-Z450

Suzuki RM-Z450

₹ 8.81 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Ducati Scrambler 1100

Ducati Scrambler 1100

₹ 11.56 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Bikes

Hero Splendor Plus
Hero Splendor Plus
₹ 51,884 - 56,376 *
Yamaha R15 V3.0
Yamaha R15 V3.0
₹ 1.35 - 1.38 Lakh *
Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI
Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI
₹ 88,503 - 91,674 *
Honda X-Blade
Honda X-Blade
₹ 84,606 *
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar 150
₹ 72,062 - 83,719 *
Suzuki Intruder
Suzuki Intruder
₹ 1.07 - 1.14 Lakh *
Honda Activa 5G
Honda Activa 5G
₹ 56,766 - 58,738 *
Hero Passion Pro
Hero Passion Pro
₹ 55,742 - 58,913 *
View More
x
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 India Launch Details Revealed
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 India Launch Details Revealed
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero HF Deluxe i3s is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero HF Deluxe i3s is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
2018 Porsche Cayenne Range Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 1.19 Crore
2018 Porsche Cayenne Range Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 1.19 Crore
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities