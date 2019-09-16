New Cars and Bikes in India

KTM 125 Duke and RC 125 Prices Hiked

KTM has increased the prices of the Duke 125 and the RC 125. The primary reason for increase in price hike is to offer more margins to the dealers.

The KTM RC 125 gets a single-channel Bosch ABS system

Highlights

  • KTM has increased the price of the 125 Duke by Rs. 18,000 since launch
  • Both KTM 125 models get the same 124 cc engine with same specifications
  • The KTM 125 Duke is Rs. 16,250 cheaper than the RC 125

KTM has increased the prices of the 125 Duke and the RC 125 in India. The price of the KTM 125 Duke goes up by ₹ 2,248 and is now priced at ₹ 1, 32,500. Similarly, the price of the KTM RC 125 goes up by ₹ 1,537 and is now priced at ₹ 1, 48,750. The 125 Duke was launched in India in November 2018 at a price of ₹ 1.18 lakh while the RC 125 was launched in June 2019 at a price of ₹ 1.47 lakh.

Also Read: KTM Duke 125 Gets A Price Hike

The KTM 125 Duke is the near perfect beginner's bike, even though it may be considered slightly expensive

Both KTM 125 cc bikes get the same 124 cc single-cylinder engine which pumps out 14.3 bhp and 12 Nm of peak torque and is paired to a 6-speed gearbox. Braking performance comes from a 300 mm disc up at the front and a 230 mm disc at the rear. Like the KTM 125 Duke, the RC 125 too gets a Bosch single-channel ABS and rear-lift mitigation (RLM) as standard. The baby Duke models share most of their cycle parts with the bigger KTMs including the Trellis frame, LCD instrument panel, fuel tank, seat, handlebar and the works.

Both models are among the most affordable ones in KTM's line-up and are the perfect choice for the first set of wheels for college-goers and young professionals. The 125 Duke manages to outsell most of its larger capacity siblings and has been a consistent performer for KTM ever since it was launched and the success of the KTM 125 Duke prompted the company to launch the RC 125 as well.

