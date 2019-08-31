Kolkata Police Adds Mahindra TUV300 To Its Fleet

Out of these 92 Mahindra TUV300s, 58 vehicles were flagged-off by the Kolkata police on August 29

Mahindra and Mahindra has announced recently handing over 92 Mahindra TUV300 vehicles to the Kolkata Police Department. With this, the Kolkata Police has become the 13th police department in the country to introduce the TUV300 to its fleet. Out of these 92 patrolling vehicles, 58 Mahindra TUV300 were recently flagged-off on August 29, 2019. In fact, earlier in January this year, even the Government of Andhra Pradesh has inducted 242 Mahindra TUV300 SUVs into the state's Police fleet. These Mahindra TUV300 SUVs have been specially customised as per the requirement of the Kolkata Police.

Judging by the looks of it, the Mahindra TUV300 delivered to the Kolkata Police Department are the T4+ variant, which comes with features like - power steering with tilt adjustable function, Eco mode, dual airbags, ABS with EBD, and ISOFIX child seat mounts. The SUV is equipped with a 1.5-litre mHawk100 1.5-litre turbocharged diesel engine that is tuned to churns out about 100 bhp at 3,750 rpm and develops a peak torque of 240 Nm at 1,600 to 2,800 rpm. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual transmission as standard.

These Mahindra TUV300 SUVs have been specially customised as per the requirement of the Kolkata Police

The utility vehicle manufacturer has been associated with police forces in India for years now and has delivered several SUVs, including brands like Bolero, Scorpio and the TUV300. In fact, multiple Police Forces, including those from Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Kerala, Arunachal Pradesh and others, are now inducting the TUV300 and TUV300 Plus which is a 9-seater in their respective fleets for patrolling.

