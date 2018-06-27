Koenigsegg Teases Agera RS Replacement Ahead Of Its Debut Next Year

Bugatti succeeded the iconic Veyron with the Chiron hypercar last year. And now, it is Koenigsegg's turn, as the Swedish carmaker is getting ready to replace the fastest production car till date, the Agera RS with a new hypercar that will debut at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show. A select few in Australia got a glimpse of what could be the next hypercar to take the title of fastest production car, while the yet-unnamed model from Koenigsegg will get its bespoke wheels from a major tyre brand. Well, who could that be we wonder?

Coming back to the topic, Koenigsegg teased the rear portion of the Agera RS replacement, which shows us the massive wing. But we also know that the company will feature a Targa roof and the signature doors in the Agera RS replacement. However, it is too early to predict anything of the Agera RS replacement and we are confident that Koenigsegg will drop more teasers of the new car in the coming months.

In an interview with Top Gear magazine, Christian von Koenigsegg, Founder, Koenigsegg said that the new hypercar from the company will again a minimum of 20-30 bhp if not more. He also added that it will lose a couple of kilos to make it more aerodynamic and get the regular paddle-shift gearbox instead of the Regera's Direct Drive transmission.

Last year, Koenigsegg broke Bugatti Chiron's record of claiming 0-400-0 kmph in 41.96 seconds, as the Agera RS required only 36.44 seconds to do the feat. Moreover, the Koenigsegg Agera RS also hit 0-400kmph in less time than the Bugatti - 26.88 seconds versus 32.6 seconds. Now imagine the Agera RS replacement to beat these figures and in turn become the fastest production car in the world. The company is also aiming for the Agera RS replacement to become the first production model to hit 482kmph on public roads.

