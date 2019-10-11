Kinetic Green Energy has announced the launch of a new electric vehicle 'Kinetic Safar Star' for the last mile deliveries and marked its entry into the mid-speed vehicle segment. Equipped with a payload capacity of up to 400 kg, the new electric three-wheeler is said to have been built with an all-steel body and is ideal for transporting goods in cramped, crowded city streets, given its compact size. Priced at ₹ 2.20 lakh (ex-showroom, Pune), the Kinetic Safar Star qualifies for the incentive offered by Government of India under Fame 2 owing, including the cost of the lithium-ion battery.

Talking about the launch of the new Safar Star electric three-wheeler, Sulajja Firodia Motwani, Founder and CEO, Kinetic Green Energy and Power Solutions said, "Our new noise and the pollution-free delivery vehicle is ideally suited for the e-commerce and FMCG sector. It has the potential to revolutionize last-mile delivery of goods as well as urban waste collection by our municipal corporations. We encourage environment-conscious customers to switch to the green EV option, which is not only a sustainable choice but also offers great savings. As compared to the cost of over ₹ 3 per km using noisy, highly polluting diesel 3-wheelers, they can now offer quiet, emission-free delivery services at just ₹ 50 paise per km using our Safar Star. We hope to generate large micro-entrepreneurship opportunities and contribute to the reduction of carbon footprint. "

The Kinetic Safar Star features an advanced Lithium-ion 48 V battery with 150 AH power

The Kinetic Safar Star features an advanced Lithium-ion 48 V battery with 150 AH power, offering a range of 130 km on a full charge, with the regenerative braking system and a two-speed gearbox. Kinetic also offers a 3-year warranty on the battery and vehicle, and the batteries are swappable. Kinetic says that the vehicle has been designed to reduce the carbon footprint with zero-emission and provides a cost-effective solution for last-mile connectivity. Thus, the vehicle also gets a CED coated all weatherproof paint and long life tubular chassis. Kinetic says that the Safar Star will offer delivery applications for e-commerce companies, FMCG goods delivery from wholesale to retail stores or door to door waste collection.

