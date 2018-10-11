Kinetic Motoroyale Launches 7 New Bikes In India; Prices Start At Rs. 3.37 Lakh

Kinetic group has tied up with five international motorcycle makers to retail performance motorcycles in India under the Motoroyale brand. Motoroyale has launched seven motorcycles in India today ranging between 300 cc and 1000 cc in displacement. The brands, which will function under the Motoroyale umbrella are MV Agusta, Norton, SWM, FB Mondial and Hyosung, which was earlier a part of the DSK Group in India. Motoroyale will start retailing the motorcycles in six metro cities in India in the Phase 1.

MV Agusta has launched the Brutale 800 RR at Rs 18.99 Lakh while Norton has launched two motorcycles the Commando 961 Sport MKII priced at ₹ 20.99 lakh and Dominator priced at ₹ 23.70 lakh. SWM has also launched two motorcycles, Superdual T Base and Superdual T priced at ₹ 6.80 lakh and ₹ 7.30 lakh, respectively while F.B. Mondial too launched the Hipster 300 priced at Rs 3.37 lakh. Lastly, Hyosung who earlier operated under the DSK brand earlier, has also joined Motoroyale and launched the GT 250 RC priced at ₹ 3.39 lakh and Aquila 650 cruiser priced at ₹ 5.55 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom, India.

The MV Agusta Brutale RR 800 is powered by a 798 cc, three-cylinder motor that produces 140 bhp and 87 Nm of peak torque and can take a top-speed of 244 kmph. The 175 kg motorcycle has four ride modes and is equipped with eight-level traction control, 9 Channel ABS with RLM by Bosch with rear-wheel lift-up mitigation, Brakes by Brembo and a slipper clutch with hydraulic actuation. Moreover, it also gets the full ride by wire technology.

The Norton Commando 961 and the Dominator are powered by a push rod, parallel-twin cylinder engine that produces 80 bhp and 90 Nm of peak torque. They are equipped with Ohlins upside down forks at front and Ohlins twin shocks with remote reservoirs at the rear. Moreover, they get four-piston Brembo brakes at front and two-piston Brembo brakes at the rear

The SWM Superdual 650 is powered by a single-cylinder 650 cc liquid cooled engine that produces 54 bhp and 53.5 Nm of peak torque and weighs 169 kg. It's also equipped with Brembo brakes both at front and the rear and gets switchable ABS.

The FB Mondial Hipster gets a 250 cc, single-cylinder engine that develops 24 bhp and 22 Nm of peak torque. It gets a disc brake at the front and is equipped with ABS from Bosch.

The Hyosung GT 250 RC is powered by a 249 cc, twin-cylinder engine that produces 28 bhp and 22.07 Nm of peak torque which is mated to a five speed gearbox.

The 650 Aquila Pro is has a 647 cc, twin-cylinder engine that produces 74 bhp and 62 Nm of peak torque which is belt-driven and is mated to a five-speed gearbox. It is equipped with upside-down telescopic front suspension at front and hydraulic double shock absorbers at the rear.

