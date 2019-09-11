Kinetic Green To Provide Electric 3-Wheelers To MahaMetro For Last Mile Connectivity

Under this MoU, the e-Rickshaws will be used to provide last mile rides at Rs. 10 from Nagpur MahaMetro

Kinetic Green today announced signing an MoU with MahaMetro to provide its electric three-wheels Kinetic Safar, to offer affordable last-mile connectivity. Under this MoU, the e-Rickshaws will be used to provide last mile rides at ₹ 10 to the passengers of Nagpur MahaMetro. Initially, Kinetic Green will deploy a pilot batch of 20 vehicles and then eventually ramp up to 15 vehicles per station. Initially, this e-rickshaw service will be made available to commuters at Khapri, New Airport, Airport South, Airport Jaiprakash Nagar, Sitabardi Subhash Nagar and Lokmanya Nagar Metro Station. Customers can book the e-rickshaw service via a dedicated mobile app and people will be able to pay online through card or mobile payment methods.

Sulajja Firodia Motwani, Founder and CEO, Kinetic Green Energy and Power Solutions said, "We are extremely happy to partner with MahaMetro to provide an environment-friendly yet cost-effective mode of last-mile transport to their passengers. With this MoU, we will be offering affordable rides at Rs 10 per ride to commuters of MahaMetro and I think this will also contribute to increasing popularity of the metro services."

Talking about the association with Kinetic Green Brijesh Dixit, MD MahaMetro said, "We are excited to partner with Kinetic Green to provide e-rickshaws to our commuters in Nagpur. At MahaMetro we always have a sensitive approach towards the environment, therefore, our Rail Projects are one of the greenest projects in India with up to 65 per cent energy to come from solar panels."

This is not the first time that Kinetic Green is offering this service. The company has already been offering similar fleet operation for last-mile connectivity at Kochi Metro, and the company hopes to achieve similar success with the citizens of Nagpur as well.

