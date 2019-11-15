New Cars and Bikes in India

Kia's Venue-Rivalling Subcompact SUV, Codenamed QYI, Spotted In South Korea

The recently spotted Kia subcompact SUV, codenamed QYI, is likely borrow its design and styling cues from the Seltos and will rival the likes Hyundai Venue and Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza.

Kia QYI subcompact SUV will rival the likes of Hyundai Venue and Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

Images of the prototype model of Kia's upcoming subcompact SUV, codenamed QYI, have recently surfaced online. The Hyundai Venue and Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza-rivalling SUV was spotted testing in Kia's home market, South Korea, and it's slated to be launched in India sometime in 2020. A concept model or a pre-production unit of the SUV is expected to be showcased at the upcoming Auto Expo 2020, while the market launch will happen in the second half of 2020, closer to the festive season.

The Kia subcompact SUV is expected to be slightly smaller than the Hyundai Venue

There is not much to comment about the SUV's design or styling, given the heavy camouflage, however, based on its proportions, the SUV does look like a scaled-down version of the Kia Seltos. Having said that, the new Kia subcompact SUV is expected to be slightly smaller than the Hyundai Venue. The test mule is running on steel wheels, and we also see a pair of silver roof rails and ORVMs. Also cool at the SUV also gives us a hint of the sleeker headlamps, LED daytime running lamps and LED taillamps. The SUV is also likely to get Kia signature Tiger nose grille, along with vibrant colours, two-tone roof, and customisation options.

hepgeef8

The Kia QYI is expected to get vibrant colours, two-tone roof, and customisation options

As for powertrain choices, the upcoming Kia subcompact SUV is likely to borrow the turbocharged 1.0-litre GDI petrol engine from the Hyundai Venue, and possibly even the 1.5-litre diesel engine from the Seltos, with both manual and automatic transmission option. The Kia QYI will also sport the touchscreen and UVO Connect options, along with connectivity, safety and creature comforts - in line with the Seltos product offering.

Image Source: Bobaedream

