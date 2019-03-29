Kia To Showcase Three Concept Cars At The 2019 Seoul Motor Show

Kia Motors is all set to reveal a trio of new concepts at the 2019 Seoul Motor Show and they will preview the brand's future design direction. Two of the three concepts make their international debut in Seoul, with the rugged Kia Masterpiece Concept which shows off a large SUV body with a luxurious, high-tech cabin. The Masterpiece is accompanied by the Kia Signature which is essentially the SP concept that the company showcased at the 2018 Auto Expo and finally the Imagine by Kia concept car which is an all-electric sports sedan which embodies Kia's desire to create exciting low-emissions passenger cars.

The Kia Masterpiece Concept is a rugged all-wheel drive off-road car

Each of the cars illustrate different elements of the brand's future model strategy. The Kia Masterpiece concept makes its first public appearance, with a rugged and robust large SUV. The Masterpiece hints at how the brand could adapt its latest designs and features for the large off-road SUV segment. It sees sculpted bodywork and bold lines and it combines a purposeful SUV stance and raised body, and an all-wheel drive system. The front of the car features Kia's new tiger nose grille, extended outwards across the whole front section of the concept, with no clear boundaries between grille and LED headlamps. The design of the front of the car is echoed in the rear of the car, with signature lines at both ends of the vehicle giving the car a consistent design all round.

The Kia SP Concept was first showcased at the Delhi Auto Expo

The Signature Concept is the made its international debut at the India's Auto Expo 2018 in Delhi. Driven by advanced technology, the Kia SP Concept hints at the company's plans to introduce a new small SUV for its global markets as well. The SP Concept gets a wide grille and long hood at the front, and a rear design which emphasises stability with wide rear lamps and body lines, the Signature stands out on the road. At the front, its lamps are connected to the ‘tiger nose' grille, with integrated daytime running lamps. Its strong shoulder line, with a glasshouse which tapers towards the rear of the car, lends the compact SUV an air of understated sportiness. The exterior is completed with a series of distinct styling features, contributing to the car's contemporary, technical design. These include thin LED lamps at the front and rear, sharp lines pressed into the bodywork, and precise metallic details. Of course the production ready version will be revealed later this year.

The Kia Imagine electric car concept was showcased at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show

Finally, it's the Imagine by Kia concept which was revealed at the 2019 Geneva International Motor Show, but it'll now make its Asian debut. The fully-electric sports sedan concept has been designed at Kia's European design center in Frankfurt, Germany. This concept is Kia's first pure electric four-door passenger car. The Imagine by Kia concept represents a more progressive Kia design language for the future, with intelligent reinterpretations of existing Kia motifs and a bodywork characterized by a blend of tautly-drawn sheet metal, crisp lines, and efficient aerodynamics.

The design team has exploited the chassis architecture of the powertrain's all-electric layout to maximise cabin space and create an airy and spacious interior. The concept features 21 individual ultra high-resolution screens. While not immediately destined for production, the Imagine by Kia concept hints at interior and exterior design elements that could be adapted for future production models from the brand.



For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.