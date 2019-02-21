New Cars and Bikes in India

Kia To Showcase New All-Electric Concept At Geneva Motor Show 2019

The new electric concept car from Kia has been developed specifically for the European market it has been designed at the company's design centre in Frankfurt.

Kia's all new all-electric concept car will be revealed at the Geneva Motor Show on March 5, 2019
Geneva Motor Show 2018

Kia Motors Europe has announced that it will be showcasing a new all-electric concept car at the upcoming 2019 Geneva International Motor Show. The concept car has been developed specifically for the European market it has been designed at the company's design centre in Frankfurt. In fact, Kia claims that the new electric concept will be "a visual embodiment of the company's desire to move forward in the exciting world of electrification." The new all-electric concept will be revealed on March 5, 2019.

Talking about the new electric concept, Gregory Guillaume, Vice President of Design for Kia Motors Europe, said "Automotive design is about capturing the heart and making it beat that bit faster for that bit longer - and we believe that there's absolutely no reason why that should change simply because the car is electric."

The teaser image of the new Kia electric concept reveals a bold-looking car with an imposing stance, accentuated by some strong muscular lines, curved-edged and flared wheel arches. Up front, the concept car comes with bold LED lighting and sleek air intakes as well. The concept car also appears to come with cameras on either end in place of ORVMs.

Explaining the design language of the new concept car, Guillaume, "We imagined designing an all-electric car that not only answered consumer concerns around range, performance, recharging networks and driving dynamism, but one that also gave you goosebumps when you looked at it, and made the hairs on the back of your neck stand up when you drove it." He further added, "That's why our all-electric concept is designed to not only get your pulse racing but to also signpost our holistic and emotional approach to electrification."

