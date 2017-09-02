Kia Teases New Concept Car; Will Debut At Frankfurt Motor Show

Kia Motors has been on a roll this year. After the unveiling of the new Kia Picanto and the Stonic, the South Korean carmaker is set to unveil a new concept at the upcoming 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show. Judging by the teaser image released by the carmaker, the upcoming Kia model appears to Sporting Brake concept. The new concept car has been designed at Kia Motors' European design centre in Frankfurt will be unveiled at the Motor Show on 12 September.

Kia says that the new concept model gives a preview of the next-generation Cee'd, which could be a hot hatch for all we know. The new concept also comes with a new body type which will be a first of its kind from Kia. The sporting brake-like silhouette and the extended hot hatch styling is fresh, while "it retains the athleticism of the current pro_cee'd model" - says Kia. Kia also mentions that the new concept has been designed and imagined for a new generation driver, it puts forward a bold vision for a potential member of the next-generation Cee'd family.

Currently, Kia's Cee'd family has a wide variety of models right from the standard Cee'd small hatch to the GT and Sportswagon versions. The hotted-up, three-door Pro_cee'd and Pro_cee'd GT hatches are also available in the European markets. And now the company is likely to bring out a new hot hatch with the new concept at Frankfurt.

Right now there are no additional details available about the concept model and to know any more we will have to wait for the Kia to unveil it at the Frankfurt Motor Show. The new model will most likely be indigenous to the European market and chance of the car coming to India, when Kia opens shop here, are very slim.

