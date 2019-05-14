Kia SP2i Concept Based Compact SUV Revealed In Sketches

We are well aware that Kia Motors will foray into our market with a compact SUV which will be based on the SP Concept it showcased at the 2018 Auto Expo. The Korean carmaker is now gearing up to launch its first product in the second half of this year and is all set to build up some hype about it. Adding to the anticipations, the company has released the official sketches of its upcoming compact SUV and we'll have to admit that it looks downright stunning.

The front of the car in the sketch looks almost identical to what we saw as a concept. The front bumper sports angular character lines which make the face look crisp. The centre air dam is just the right fit for the bumper and front aprons house the vertically stacked LED fog lamps. However, the wide tiger-nose grille is the most prominent part of Kia's signature design and in the SP2i it does manage to add that quintessential butch appeal, typical of an SUV. Moreover, elements like metallic muffler effect in the bumper, LED headlamps and 3D graphics with diamond pattern at the edges altogether bring in a sense of modernity in the design.

Kia's new upcoming SUV looks angular and different at the rear.

That said, the story at the rear is a bit different. In the sketches at least, the compact SUV looks entirely new and the change is for good. It looks way sharper and the stance also is wider at the rear. The best part, it doesn't remind you of the Creta and has its own demeanour. The tail lamps are conjoined by a chrome bar which inset into them and it gets dual exhaust pipes which are finished in chrome. But it's the sloping roofline that makes the design look so urban and pretty. It aesthetically falls over the tapering rear windscreen making it look compact and cool.

The SP2i or Trazor (if Kia sets the seal on that name) has lots riding on its back. It will set the standard for its brand in India and acceptance of all its future models will largely depend on how the first one turns out to be. Being a sister unit of Hyundai, we know that there will be platform, powertrain and technology sharing which is acceptable given that it's likely to use the tried and tested powertrains- the 1.6-litre petrol and diesel units (or the BS6 compliant 1.5-litre motors when introduced) we have seen in the Creta and other Hyundai models. Hence, the onus will be predominantly on the design, material quality and fit & finish which will help Kia to make space in the market and maintain its niche even in India.

