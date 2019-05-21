Kia SP2i Compact SUV To Be Unveiled Next Month

South Korean auto giant Kia Motors will be unveiling the SP2i compact SUV next month. The automaker that is set to make its debut in India later this year has confirmed that the Kia SP2i will be unveiled on June 20, 2019. The announcement is in-line with the company's commitment that it plans to bring the SUV in the second half of the year. Carandbike has already told you that the all-new offering will be launched ahead of the festive season. First showcased as the Kia SP concept at the 2018 Auto Expo, the SP2i moniker is the internal codename for the SUV, while the actual nameplate will be revealed along with the unveiling.

In fact, Kia Motors took a public vote for the name of its upcoming offering for India with the monikers Trazor, Tusker or Trailster in the running. The automaker has already released sketches of the new SUV and the model indeed looks promising with the bold and upright design including the LED headlamps, wide tiger-nose grille and vertical fog lamps. At the rear, the SP2i gets wide taillights with LEDs, faux diffuser integrated in the bumper and twin exhausts. The SUV gets a nice and butch appearance in the sketches with the boxy proportions and the flared wheel arches, most of which will be carried over on the production-spec model.

The Kia SP Concept showcased at the 2018 Auto Expo

In terms of features, the Kia SP2i will be loaded with goodies including a massive touchscreen infotainment system, 360-degree camera, wireless charging, full digital instrument console with head-up display (HUD) and ambient lighting. The new Kia compact SUV shares its underpinnings with the Hyundai Creta, but will be positioned at the premium end of the compact SUV segment taking on the newly unveiled MG Hector, Jeep Compass, Nissan Kicks, Renault Captur and the likes.

Engine options are likely to include the new 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines from the Hyundai family that will also be seen on the Verna facelift. A 6-speed manual will be standard, alongside the dual-clutch automatic.

Kia commenced trial production of the SP2i SUV at its newly built Anantapur facility in Tamil Nadu earlier this year, while series production will commence in the second half of the year. The new Kia plant has seen investments of nearly $2 billion (about ₹ 15,000 crore) including the main plant, vendor park and more. The company also inaugurated its new facility in Noida recently, and will open more outlets in the months leading up to the launch.

