New Cars and Bikes in India

KIA SP2i Compact SUV Launch Details Revealed

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu confirmed that production for the SP2i will commence in the second half of 2019, while the launch is slated for the festive season.

View Photos
Kia Motors today started the trial production run in India

Highlights

  • SP2i is the internal name of Kia's upcoming compact SUV in India.
  • The Kia SP2i will go under production in the second half of 2019.
  • Kia Motors has started the trial production run of its India plant today.

As Kia Motors India commenced trial production at its new Anantapur facility in Andhra Pradesh, the automaker also showcased the near production-spec SP2i compact SUV. The all-new offering will be the South Korean car maker's first product in India and is all set to be launched in the second half of 2019. In fact, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister  N. Chandrababu Naidu confirmed that production of the SP2i will commence in the second half of the year, while carandbike has confirmed that the launch is around the festive season. The SP2i is the internal name of the compact SUV while the production name will be revealed later this year.

Also Read: Kia Motors Hands Over Soul EV To Andhra Pradesh Government

With respect to the launch timeline, the Kia SP2i will be revealed in its production avatar around April-May this year, which is also when we will see the automaker will reveal the name of the SUV. The company had held the contest for the name of the car and the one which would have got the most votes will be the production name of the SP2i. The name 'KIA Trazor' was last seen to be one of the forerunners for the SP2i. The company is expected to commence bookings by August this year, while the official launch and deliveries are likely to be close to Diwali.

ih0qu3fThe Kia SP2i will go under production in the second half of this calendar year.

Also Read: Kia Motors Commences Trial Production Run In India

The Kia SP2i will be a Hyundai Creta, Jeep Compass rival sharing its underpinnings with the former. The model will also be positioned at a premium over the Creta, so you can expect a better equipment list as well. Details on the power figures and engines will be available closer to launch but expect both petrol and diesel options, along with manual and automatic transmissions too. The camouflaged version revealed little about the SP2i but we did get a glimpse of the bold gloss black finished grille quite similar to the concept and the projector lens headlamps replacing the all-LED lights from the concept. The SP2i looks visibly large but will be a five-seater offering.

Also Read: KIA Motors To Launch A New Vehicle Every Six Months For Three Years

0 Comments

The Kia SP2i compact SUV will be the first car to be produced at the Kia Anantapur plant, which will be followed by 4 to 5 new launches spread over the next two and a half years. Electric vehicles are also in the pipeline for Kia in India and the current facility is capable of producing the same as well without any changes.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

TAGS :
Kia Motors Kia SP Concept SUV Kia SP2i Kia Motors India Kia SP Concept Launch Details kia motors andhra pradesh Kia Motors Investment Kia Motor Manufacturing Facility Kia Motors plant

Latest News

KIA SP2i Compact SUV Launch Details Revealed
KIA SP2i Compact SUV Launch Details Revealed
Kia Motors Hands Over Soul EV To Andhra Pradesh Government
Kia Motors Hands Over Soul EV To Andhra Pradesh Government
Mahindra Furio Range Of Intermediate Trucks Launched In India, Prices Start At Rs. 17.45 Lakh
Mahindra Furio Range Of Intermediate Trucks Launched In India, Prices Start At Rs. 17.45 Lakh
Kia Motors India Start Trial Production Of New Compact SUV At Anantapur Plant
Kia Motors India Start Trial Production Of New Compact SUV At Anantapur Plant
Lotus Teams Up With Williams Advanced Engineering To Develop Nex-Gen Powertrains
Lotus Teams Up With Williams Advanced Engineering To Develop Nex-Gen Powertrains
New Maruti Suzuki Wagon R: Accessories Kit Explained
New Maruti Suzuki Wagon R: Accessories Kit Explained
90% Individuals Research Online Before Buying A Car: Google-Kantar Report
90% Individuals Research Online Before Buying A Car: Google-Kantar Report
Maruti Suzuki To Review Its Strategy Of Discounts Offered On Products
Maruti Suzuki To Review Its Strategy Of Discounts Offered On Products
2019 Suzuki V-Strom 650XT ABS Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 7.46 Lakh
2019 Suzuki V-Strom 650XT ABS Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 7.46 Lakh
Land Rover Discovery Sport Landmark Edition Launched, Priced At Rs. 53.77 Lakh
Land Rover Discovery Sport Landmark Edition Launched, Priced At Rs. 53.77 Lakh
Maruti Suzuki Aims To Export 25 Per cent Of Its Production Volume
Maruti Suzuki Aims To Export 25 Per cent Of Its Production Volume
2019 Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift Launched In India, Prices Start At Rs. 5.45 Lakh
2019 Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift Launched In India, Prices Start At Rs. 5.45 Lakh
China's Didi, BAIC Set Up Joint Venture To Work On Hybrid and EV Projects
China's Didi, BAIC Set Up Joint Venture To Work On Hybrid and EV Projects
Mahindra XUV300 Safety Features Revealed
Mahindra XUV300 Safety Features Revealed
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Vs Old WagonR
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Vs Old WagonR
x
Kia Motors Hands Over Soul EV To Andhra Pradesh Government
Kia Motors Hands Over Soul EV To Andhra Pradesh Government
Kia Motors India Start Trial Production Of New Compact SUV At Anantapur Plant
Kia Motors India Start Trial Production Of New Compact SUV At Anantapur Plant
Mahindra XUV300 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Mahindra XUV300 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities