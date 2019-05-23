Kia SP2i Compact SUV Interior Unveiled In Sketches

After revealing the exterior of the Kia SP2i compact SUV earlier this month, the South Korean automaker has now unveiled the interior sketches for what will be its first offering in India. The Kia SP2i is scheduled to make its debut on June 20, 2019, while the launch will take place later this year ahead of the festive season. The interior sketches reveal a premium cabin the new offering that looks bold, tech laden and covered in high quality materials. We've seen the SP2i's cabin previously in spy shots and the final version will be carrying a number of elements that we like.

Also Read: Kia SP2i Unveil Date Revealed

Kia SP ₹ 12 - 16 Lakh * ( Expected Price ) FIND OUT MORE

The Kia SP2i cabin gets a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with inbuilt navigation

Speaking on the interior sketches, Byung Chul Juh, Head of Kia Styling at Kia Motors Corporation said, “We have focused on designing a cabin unlike any other in the mid-SUVsegment, with a greater sense of depth and richness to the design. Our newest model will offer greater pleasure and satisfaction to our customers, with a premium-quality interior that benefits from sophisticated design details.”

The Kia SP2i compact SUV will get a dual-tone themed interior with wood inserts and brushed silver finished elements. The metallic highlights extend to the broad air vents and also the grab-bar on the passenger side of the centre console that lends a sporty feel. The most prominent feature is of course the massive 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system that gets a very BMW-esque layout and looks extremely premium as well. The system will come with navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, and a host of other features. The SUV will also come with automatic climate control, and Kia's Sound Mood Lighting technology can alter the cabin's ambient lighting to suit occupants' preferences.

Also Read: Kia SP2i Breaks Cover In Exterior Sketches

The new Kia SP2i will come with ambient lighting

The multi-function steering wheel looks sporty and will offer access to a host of controls at your fingertips. We also spot a massive MID unit between the twin pod instrument console that will display an array of information about the SP2i. The dual-tone theme will extend to the seats as well that are likely to be upholstered in fabric for the lower trims and leather on the top variants. Other features on the Kia SP2i will include LED headlamps and taillights, 360-degree camera, wireless charging, head-up display (HUD) and more. Engine options will include the 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines, paired with the 6-speed manual and a dual-clutch automatic.

Kia's new compact SUV is called SP2i internally, and the production moniker will be different on the model. The company did run a poll last year allowing people to choose the name they like with the nameplates Trazor, Tusker and Trailster in the shortlisted. The automaker will reveal the name and the SUV at a special event next month. The SP2i will be produced at the automaker's new production facility in Anantapur, Tamil Nadu.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.