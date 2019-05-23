New Cars and Bikes in India

Kia SP2i Compact SUV Interior Unveiled In Sketches

The Kia SP2i Compact SUV is all set to be unveiled next month and ahead of its official debut, the interior has been revealed in sketches of the production version that will hit the markets later this year.

View Photos

After revealing the exterior of the Kia SP2i compact SUV earlier this month, the South Korean automaker has now unveiled the interior sketches for what will be its first offering in India. The Kia SP2i is scheduled to make its debut on June 20, 2019, while the launch will take place later this year ahead of the festive season. The interior sketches reveal a premium cabin the new offering that looks bold, tech laden and covered in high quality materials. We've seen the SP2i's cabin previously in spy shots and the final version will be carrying a number of elements that we like.

Also Read: Kia SP2i Unveil Date Revealed

Kia SP

₹ 12 - 16 Lakh *
( Expected Price )
Expected Launch : Jun 2019

u3j7071g

The Kia SP2i cabin gets a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with inbuilt navigation

Speaking on the interior sketches, Byung Chul Juh, Head of Kia Styling at Kia Motors Corporation said, “We have focused on designing a cabin unlike any other in the mid-SUVsegment, with a greater sense of depth and richness to the design. Our newest model will offer greater pleasure and satisfaction to our customers, with a premium-quality interior that benefits from sophisticated design details.”

The Kia SP2i compact SUV will get a dual-tone themed interior with wood inserts and brushed silver finished elements. The metallic highlights extend to the broad air vents and also the grab-bar on the passenger side of the centre console that lends a sporty feel. The most prominent feature is of course the massive 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system that gets a very BMW-esque layout and looks extremely premium as well. The system will come with navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, and a host of other features. The SUV will also come with automatic climate control, and Kia's Sound Mood Lighting technology can alter the cabin's ambient lighting to suit occupants' preferences.

Also Read: Kia SP2i Breaks Cover In Exterior Sketches

63rq4bhg

The new Kia SP2i will come with ambient lighting

The multi-function steering wheel looks sporty and will offer access to a host of controls at your fingertips. We also spot a massive MID unit between the twin pod instrument console that will display an array of information about the SP2i. The dual-tone theme will extend to the seats as well that are likely to be upholstered in fabric for the lower trims and leather on the top variants. Other features on the Kia SP2i will include LED headlamps and taillights, 360-degree camera, wireless charging, head-up display (HUD) and more. Engine options will include the 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines, paired with the 6-speed manual and a dual-clutch automatic.

Kia's new compact SUV is called SP2i internally, and the production moniker will be different on the model. The company did run a poll last year allowing people to choose the name they like with the nameplates Trazor, Tusker and Trailster in the shortlisted. The automaker will reveal the name and the SUV at a special event next month. The SP2i will be produced at the automaker's new production facility in Anantapur, Tamil Nadu.

0 Comments

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

TAGS :
Kia SP2i Kia SP2i Unveil Kia SP2i Interior kia cars Kia SP Concept

Latest News

Kia SP2i Compact SUV Interior Unveiled In Sketches
Kia SP2i Compact SUV Interior Unveiled In Sketches
Kerala Lok Sabha Election Results: How To Check Election Result
Kerala Lok Sabha Election Results: How To Check Election Result
Renault Clio Based On The CMF-B Platform Bags Five-Star Ratings In Euro NCAP; Stands Relevant For The Indian Market
Renault Clio Based On The CMF-B Platform Bags Five-Star Ratings In Euro NCAP; Stands Relevant For The Indian Market
Niki Lauda: Calculative, Resilient, Three-Time World Champion
Niki Lauda: Calculative, Resilient, Three-Time World Champion
Tata Intra Compact Truck Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 5.35 Lakh
Tata Intra Compact Truck Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 5.35 Lakh
Harley-Davidson To Enter 250-500 cc Motorcycle Segment In 2020
Harley-Davidson To Enter 250-500 cc Motorcycle Segment In 2020
Nissan India Extends Service Support To Cyclone-Affected Customers In Odisha
Nissan India Extends Service Support To Cyclone-Affected Customers In Odisha
Jaguar Woes Add To Challenges For India's Most Indebted Empire
Jaguar Woes Add To Challenges For India's Most Indebted Empire
Tesla Reduces Prices On Model S and X Amid Stock Slump
Tesla Reduces Prices On Model S and X Amid Stock Slump
Aston Martin Celebrates 50 Years Of James Bond Movie With A Special Edition DBS Superleggera
Aston Martin Celebrates 50 Years Of James Bond Movie With A Special Edition DBS Superleggera
2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport Details Out
2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport Details Out
Maruti Suzuki Strengthens Its Service Network Across India; Adds 200 Workshops in FY 2018-19
Maruti Suzuki Strengthens Its Service Network Across India; Adds 200 Workshops in FY 2018-19
Kia SP2i Compact SUV To Be Unveiled Next Month
Kia SP2i Compact SUV To Be Unveiled Next Month
Hyundai Venue: Key Features Explained In Detail
Hyundai Venue: Key Features Explained In Detail
Flash Electronics Files Suit Against Royal Enfield For Patent Infringement; RE Refutes Claims
Flash Electronics Files Suit Against Royal Enfield For Patent Infringement; RE Refutes Claims

Latest Cars

Hyundai Venue

Hyundai Venue

₹ 7.46 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.4
Mahindra TUV300

Mahindra TUV300

₹ 9.71 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.6
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

₹ 3.27 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.1
Porsche 911

Porsche 911

₹ 2.15 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.6
BMW Z4

BMW Z4

₹ 76.83 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
9.0
Ford Figo

Ford Figo

₹ 5.82 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.2
Mercedes-AMG C 43

Mercedes-AMG C 43

₹ 90.58 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mercedes-AMG C 43 Coupe

Mercedes-AMG C 43 Coupe

₹ 88.74 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
2019 Honda Civic

2019 Honda Civic

₹ 21.13 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Cars

Hyundai Venue
Hyundai Venue
₹ 7.46 - 13.2 Lakh *
Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier
₹ 15.22 - 19.42 Lakh *
Mahindra XUV300
Mahindra XUV300
₹ 9.04 - 14.24 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
₹ 4.65 - 6.33 Lakh *
Renault Kwid
Renault Kwid
₹ 2.97 - 5.13 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
₹ 3.27 - 4.12 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
₹ 6.07 - 10.03 Lakh *
Bajaj Qute
Bajaj Qute
₹ 2.77 - 3.1 Lakh *
View More
x
Hyundai Venue: Key Features Explained In Detail
Hyundai Venue: Key Features Explained In Detail
Kerala Lok Sabha Election Results: How To Check Election Result
Kerala Lok Sabha Election Results: How To Check Election Result
Tata Intra Compact Truck Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 5.35 Lakh
Tata Intra Compact Truck Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 5.35 Lakh
Hyundai Venue is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hyundai Venue is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities