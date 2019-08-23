Kia Seltos: Variants Explained In Detail

The Kia Seltos has finally hit the market and if you are eyeing one, we advise you to visit the showroom with ample time in hand. With two trim lines- GT Line and Tech Line, and as much as 16 variant combinations on offer, you are surely going to take time in registering what all each combination has to offer. Before making a choice you will also have to decide upon which iteration to put your money on as there are three engine and four gearbox combinations on offer.
Also Read: Kia Seltos Compact SUV Launched In India
Kia Seltos
|Powertrain
|1.4-litre T-GDI
|1.5-litre Petrol
|1.5-litre CRDI
|Max Power
|138 bhp
|113 bhp
|113 bhp
|Peak Torque
|242 Nm
|144 Nm
|250 Nm
|Transmission
|6-speed MT/7-speed DCT
|6-speed MT/CVT
|6-speed MT/6-speed AT
|Fuel Efficiency
|16.5 kmpl (AT)/ 16.1 kmpl (MT)
|16.8 kmpl (CVT)/ 16.5 kmpl (MT)
|18.0 kmpl (AT)/21.0 kmpl (MT)
The Six-speed manual transmission is standard with all the three engine options (all BS6 complaint) while the 1.5-litre, naturally aspirated, four-cylinder petrol gets a CVT (or IVT- intelligent variable transmission) as an option and is offered in four variants- HTE, HTK, HTK+ and HTX. The 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, diesel engine gets a torque convertor automatic as an option and is offered in all five variants- HTE, HTK, HTK+, HTX and HTX+. The 1.4-litre, four-cylinder, turbo T-GDI engine gets a seven-speed DCT transmission as an option and is offered only in the top-end variants- GTK, GTX and GTX+.
Also Read: Kia Seltos Review: The New Compact SUV Benchmark
The combination is also divided into standard packs for regular variants and plus packs for (+) variants which is a good thing as in combination they give various choices to the buyer. Basically, the idea is to provide a suitable variant for anyone who has a budget between ₹ 10 lakh and ₹ 20 lakh. Here's a break-up of all the variants.
Also Read: Kia Seltos: Key Features Explained In Detail
GT Line
Standard Pack On GTK G1.4T GDI 6 MT
- Crown jewel LED headlamps
- Heartbeat LED DRLs
- Sweeping LED light bar
- Ice cube LED fog lamps
- Heartbeat LED tail lamps
- Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
- Powered / Auto Fold ORVMs with LED turn indicators
- Auto light control
- Rear USB charger and parcel tray
- Luggage light
- Rear defogger
- Bridge type roof rails
- Rear spoiler
- Front & Rear mud guard
- Skid plates with red accents
- Center fascia black panel with high-gloss finish
- Leather wrapped flat bottom steering wheel with GT-Line logo
- Sporty alloy pedals
- Rear window sunshade curtains
- Passenger seatback upper pocket
- Floor console sliding armrest
- 60:40 split folding rear seat
- Two-step rear seat recline
- 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with ARKAMYS sound system (6 Speakers)
- Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
- Rear view camera with guidance
- Driving rear view monitor
- Automatic Air Conditioner
- Rheostat
- Front tray USB charger
- LED sound mood light
- Black Leatherette Sport Seats with red stitching
- Smart Key with push button start
- Auto cruise control
- ABS with EBD
- Front airbags
- All wheel disc brakes
- Power Steering
- 17-inch crystal cut alloy wheels with red centre cap
- Rear parking sensors
Standard Pack On GTX Smartstream G1.4 T-GDI 6MT / 7DCT Variant (In addition to features on the GTK variant)
- Side and curtain airbags
- Highline tyre pressure monitor
- Electronic Stability Control (ESC) Hill Hold Control, Vehicle Stability Management, Brake Assist
- Red brake calipers (Front)
- Multi Drive Modes & Multi Traction Modes (6-Speed AT / 7 DCT Only)
- 10.25-inch HD touchscreen with navigation
- UVO Connected Car Tech (3 Years Free)
- Smart air purifier with perfume diffuser (fixed in the armrest)
- Auto antiglare inner rear view mirrot (IRVM) with UVO control buttons
- Rain sensing wipers
- 8-inch head-up display
- Advance 7.0-inch colour display instrument cluster
- Ambient mood lighting
- High-speed smartphone wireless charger (10W)
- Solar glass front wind screen and window (UV Cut)
Plus Pack GTX+ On Smartstream G 1.4 T-GDI 6-Speed MT / 7DCT And D 1.5 6-Speed AT (In addition to features on the GTX Variant)
- Electric Sunroof
- Front Ventilated Seats
- Eight-way drive powered seat
- Bose premium sound system with 8-speakers
- 360-degree camera view
- Blind-view monitor in cluster LCD
- Front parking sensors
- Black & beige two-tone interior and leatherette seats with tubular pattern and red stitching
- Multi drive models and multi traction modes (7 DCT / 6-Speed AT Only)
Tech Line
Standard Pack On HTE G 1.5 6-Speed MT / D 1.5 6-Speed AT
- ABS with EBD
- Dual airbags 16-inch steel wheels with full cover
- Front disc brakes
- Rear disc brakes (D 1.5 Only)
- Rear parking sensors
- Skid Plates (front & rear)
- Manual Air Conditioner
- Power Windows (all doors)
- Front armrest with storage box
- Projector headlamps
- Rear air-con vents
- Driver seat height adjust (manual)
- Tilt steering wheel
- Power steering
- Steering mounted audio control
- Sunglass holder
- 3.8-inch two-din audio system with Bluetooth connectivity (Four speakers)
- Sunglass holder
- Shark fin Antenna
Standard pack on HTK G 1.5 6-speed MT &D1.5 6-Speed MT (In addition to features on the HTE Variant)
- Projector fog lamps
- Bridge type roof rails
- Front & rear mud guard
- One touch operation for driver's side window
- Powered ORVMs with turn indicators
- 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with ARKAMYS sound system (6 Speakers)
- Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Standard pack on HTX G 1.5 6-Speed MT / IVT and D 1.5 6-Speed MT
- 17-inch Hyper metallic alloy wheels
- Highline tyre pressure monitor
- 10.25-inch HD touchscreen with navigation
- UVO Connected Car Tech (3 Years Free)
- Smart air purifier with perfume diffuser (fixed in the armrest)
- Auto antiglare inner rear view mirrot (IRVM) with UVO control buttons
- Rain sensing wipers
- 8-inch head-up display
- Ambient mood lighting
- High-speed smartphone wireless charger (10W)
- Solar glass front wind screen and window (UV Cut)
- Crown jewel LED headlamps
- Heartbeat LED DRLs
- Sweeping LED light bar
- Ice cube LED fog lamps
- Heartbeat LED tail lamps
- Dual Muffler Design
- Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
- Powered ORVMs with LED turn indicators
- Auto light control
- Rear USB charger and tray
- Luggage light
- Rear defogger
- Center fascia black panel with high-gloss finish
- Leather wrapped flat bottom steering wheel with GT-Line logo
- Sporty alloy pedals
- Rear window sunshade curtains
- Passenger seatback upper pocket
- Floor console sliding armrest
- 60:40 split folding rear seat
- Two-step rear seat recline
- Rear view camera with guidance
- Driving rear view monitor
- Automatic Air Conditioner
- Rheostat
- Front tray USB charger
- LED sound mood light
- Black Leatherette Sport Seats with red stitching
- Smart Key with push button start
- Auto cruise control
Plus Pack On HTK+ G 1.5 6-Speed MT & D 1.5 6-Speed MT / 6-Speed AT (In addition to features In HTK)
- 16-inch hyper metallic alloy wheels
- Heartbeat LED DRLs
- Smart key with push start button
- Auto Cruise Control
- Rear door sunshade curtains
- LED sound mood lights
- Rear wiper and washer
- Rear parcel shelf
- Rear defogger
- Auto Folding ORVMs
- Auto light control
- One touch operation for driver's side power window
Plus Pack On HTX+ D 1.5 6-Speed MT / 6-Speed AT (In addition to features on HTX)
- Electric Sunroof
- Front Ventilated Seats
- Eight-way drive powered seat
- Bose premium sound system with 8-speakers
- Front parking sensors
- Rear spoiler
- Advanced 7.0-inch colour display
For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.