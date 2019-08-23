Kia Seltos: Variants Explained In Detail

The Kia Seltos has finally hit the market and if you are eyeing one, we advise you to visit the showroom with ample time in hand. With two trim lines- GT Line and Tech Line, and as much as 16 variant combinations on offer, you are surely going to take time in registering what all each combination has to offer. Before making a choice you will also have to decide upon which iteration to put your money on as there are three engine and four gearbox combinations on offer.

Also Read: Kia Seltos Compact SUV Launched In India

Kia Seltos 11.07 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) Book Now

The Kia Seltos is offered with three engine and four gearbox options. The Kia Seltos is offered with three engine and four gearbox options.

Powertrain 1.4-litre T-GDI 1.5-litre Petrol 1.5-litre CRDI Max Power 138 bhp 113 bhp 113 bhp Peak Torque 242 Nm 144 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT/7-speed DCT 6-speed MT/CVT 6-speed MT/6-speed AT Fuel Efficiency 16.5 kmpl (AT)/ 16.1 kmpl (MT) 16.8 kmpl (CVT)/ 16.5 kmpl (MT) 18.0 kmpl (AT)/21.0 kmpl (MT)

The Six-speed manual transmission is standard with all the three engine options (all BS6 complaint) while the 1.5-litre, naturally aspirated, four-cylinder petrol gets a CVT (or IVT- intelligent variable transmission) as an option and is offered in four variants- HTE, HTK, HTK+ and HTX. The 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, diesel engine gets a torque convertor automatic as an option and is offered in all five variants- HTE, HTK, HTK+, HTX and HTX+. The 1.4-litre, four-cylinder, turbo T-GDI engine gets a seven-speed DCT transmission as an option and is offered only in the top-end variants- GTK, GTX and GTX+.

Also Read: Kia Seltos Review: The New Compact SUV Benchmark

Kia is also offering the Seltos in two trim options- GT Line and Tech Line. Kia is also offering the Seltos in two trim options- GT Line and Tech Line.

The combination is also divided into standard packs for regular variants and plus packs for (+) variants which is a good thing as in combination they give various choices to the buyer. Basically, the idea is to provide a suitable variant for anyone who has a budget between ₹ 10 lakh and ₹ 20 lakh. Here's a break-up of all the variants.

Also Read: Kia Seltos: Key Features Explained In Detail

GT Line

Standard Pack On GTK G1.4T GDI 6 MT

Crown jewel LED headlamps

Heartbeat LED DRLs

Sweeping LED light bar

Ice cube LED fog lamps

Heartbeat LED tail lamps

Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

Powered / Auto Fold ORVMs with LED turn indicators

Auto light control

Rear USB charger and parcel tray

Luggage light

Rear defogger

Bridge type roof rails

Rear spoiler

Front & Rear mud guard

Skid plates with red accents

Center fascia black panel with high-gloss finish

Leather wrapped flat bottom steering wheel with GT-Line logo

Sporty alloy pedals

Rear window sunshade curtains

Passenger seatback upper pocket

Floor console sliding armrest

60:40 split folding rear seat

Two-step rear seat recline

8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with ARKAMYS sound system (6 Speakers)

Apple CarPlay & Android Auto

Rear view camera with guidance

Driving rear view monitor

Automatic Air Conditioner

Rheostat

Front tray USB charger

LED sound mood light

Black Leatherette Sport Seats with red stitching

Smart Key with push button start

Auto cruise control

ABS with EBD

Front airbags

All wheel disc brakes

Power Steering

17-inch crystal cut alloy wheels with red centre cap

Rear parking sensors

Standard Pack On GTX Smartstream G1.4 T-GDI 6MT / 7DCT Variant (In addition to features on the GTK variant)

Side and curtain airbags

Highline tyre pressure monitor

Electronic Stability Control (ESC) Hill Hold Control, Vehicle Stability Management, Brake Assist

Red brake calipers (Front)

Multi Drive Modes & Multi Traction Modes (6-Speed AT / 7 DCT Only)

10.25-inch HD touchscreen with navigation

UVO Connected Car Tech (3 Years Free)

Smart air purifier with perfume diffuser (fixed in the armrest)

Auto antiglare inner rear view mirrot (IRVM) with UVO control buttons

Rain sensing wipers

8-inch head-up display

Advance 7.0-inch colour display instrument cluster

Ambient mood lighting

High-speed smartphone wireless charger (10W)

Solar glass front wind screen and window (UV Cut)

Plus Pack GTX+ On Smartstream G 1.4 T-GDI 6-Speed MT / 7DCT And D 1.5 6-Speed AT (In addition to features on the GTX Variant)

Electric Sunroof

Front Ventilated Seats

Eight-way drive powered seat

Bose premium sound system with 8-speakers

360-degree camera view

Blind-view monitor in cluster LCD

Front parking sensors

Black & beige two-tone interior and leatherette seats with tubular pattern and red stitching

Multi drive models and multi traction modes (7 DCT / 6-Speed AT Only)

Tech Line

Standard Pack On HTE G 1.5 6-Speed MT / D 1.5 6-Speed AT

ABS with EBD

Dual airbags 16-inch steel wheels with full cover

Front disc brakes

Rear disc brakes (D 1.5 Only)

Rear parking sensors

Skid Plates (front & rear)

Manual Air Conditioner

Power Windows (all doors)

Front armrest with storage box

Projector headlamps

Rear air-con vents

Driver seat height adjust (manual)

Tilt steering wheel

Power steering

Steering mounted audio control

Sunglass holder

3.8-inch two-din audio system with Bluetooth connectivity (Four speakers)

Sunglass holder

Shark fin Antenna

Standard pack on HTK G 1.5 6-speed MT &D1.5 6-Speed MT (In addition to features on the HTE Variant)

Projector fog lamps

Bridge type roof rails

Front & rear mud guard

One touch operation for driver's side window

Powered ORVMs with turn indicators

8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with ARKAMYS sound system (6 Speakers)

Apple CarPlay & Android Auto

Standard pack on HTX G 1.5 6-Speed MT / IVT and D 1.5 6-Speed MT

17-inch Hyper metallic alloy wheels

Highline tyre pressure monitor

10.25-inch HD touchscreen with navigation

UVO Connected Car Tech (3 Years Free)

Smart air purifier with perfume diffuser (fixed in the armrest)

Auto antiglare inner rear view mirrot (IRVM) with UVO control buttons

Rain sensing wipers

8-inch head-up display

Ambient mood lighting

High-speed smartphone wireless charger (10W)

Solar glass front wind screen and window (UV Cut)

Crown jewel LED headlamps

Heartbeat LED DRLs

Sweeping LED light bar

Ice cube LED fog lamps

Heartbeat LED tail lamps

Dual Muffler Design

Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

Powered ORVMs with LED turn indicators

Auto light control

Rear USB charger and tray

Luggage light

Rear defogger

Center fascia black panel with high-gloss finish

Leather wrapped flat bottom steering wheel with GT-Line logo

Sporty alloy pedals

Rear window sunshade curtains

Passenger seatback upper pocket

Floor console sliding armrest

60:40 split folding rear seat

Two-step rear seat recline

Rear view camera with guidance

Driving rear view monitor

Automatic Air Conditioner

Rheostat

Front tray USB charger

LED sound mood light

Black Leatherette Sport Seats with red stitching

Smart Key with push button start

Auto cruise control

Plus Pack On HTK+ G 1.5 6-Speed MT & D 1.5 6-Speed MT / 6-Speed AT (In addition to features In HTK)

16-inch hyper metallic alloy wheels

Heartbeat LED DRLs

Smart key with push start button

Auto Cruise Control

Rear door sunshade curtains

LED sound mood lights

Rear wiper and washer

Rear parcel shelf

Rear defogger

Auto Folding ORVMs

Auto light control

One touch operation for driver's side power window

Plus Pack On HTX+ D 1.5 6-Speed MT / 6-Speed AT (In addition to features on HTX)

Electric Sunroof

Front Ventilated Seats

Eight-way drive powered seat

Bose premium sound system with 8-speakers

Front parking sensors

Rear spoiler

Advanced 7.0-inch colour display

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.