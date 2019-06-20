Kia Seltos Unveil Live Updates: Specifications, Features, Images, Launch

Kia Motor India is finally set to unveil its first offering for India later today. The Kia Seltos has been a highly awaited offering, ever since it was first showcased as the Kia SP Concept at the 2018 Auto Expo. The compact SUV is a Jeep Compass rival and marks the Korean car maker's entry in the Indian auto sector. Kia has invested over $2 billion in establishing itself in the country and this includes setting up a massive production facility in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh along with a vendor park and and a dealer network that will be operational closer to the car's launch later in the year. We've seen the Kia Seltos in teaser Images and a tonne of spy shots over the past few months and complete details on the all-new offering will break cover soon.

Kia India has already confirmed a number of features on the Seltos SUV that will include a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 360-degree camera, wireless charging, head-up display (HUD), MID, cruise control and more. The model will also come with ambient lighting, electronic parking brake, hill assist and multiple driving modes.

With respect to the design, the Kia Seltos will feature the automaker's signature 'Tiger-Nose' grille along with LED headlamps and vertical fog lamps. The top variants are likely to get dual-tone colour scheme with 5-spoke diamond-cut alloy wheels. The Seltos will be able to tackle some off-road terrain as well with possibly a dedicated off-road mode.

Engine options on the Kia Seltos wil include a 1.5-litre diesel and 1.4-litre petrol engines under the hood, paired with both manual and automatic transmission options. The SUV is slated for launch close to the festive season and will take on a number of offerings including the Tata Harrier, Nissan Kicks, Renault Captur and the Hyundai Creta.