Kia Seltos To Launch Tomorrow: What To Expect

Kia Motors India is all set to bring in its first SUV to the country and while we've driven the car already, there are a lot of details that have not been yet provided to us by the company chief among which is the price of the car. But we know all about the variants that will be on offer as also the engine and the transmission options that will be available with the Seltos. Kia is leaving no stone unturned to make sure that its car in India is a success and that's why it's given it all the features that the Indian customer could ask for. The fact that this has worked is seen by the number of bookings the company has received for the Seltos

Here's what to expect from the Kia Seltos

The upcoming Seltos will be offered in two key trim options - Tech Line and GT Line and will come in five variants- E, K, K+, X and X+. While the former comes with a more premium, family-oriented styling package, the Kia Seltos GT Line gets sporty styling and is targeted towards the youth or performance-oriented buyers. The SUV comes with the brand's signature Tiger Nose grille, sweeping LED light bar, stylish LED headlamps and integrated LED daytime running lamps. The Seltos also comes with ice cube LED foglamps, side body cladding, a floating roof design, and 17-inch twin 5-spoke alloy wheels, along with LED taillamps, and roof rails. What separates the GT Line and the Tech Line are front skid plates with red accents, GT Line emblem, red accents on side cladding, and 17-inch crystal cut premium alloys with red callipers. Kia has also made improvements to certain features to suit the Indian market like - faster cooling and airflow for the AC along with Eco coating to reduce AC odour by preventing microorganism growth. It also gets improved horn sound pressure for a louder and clear sound. The SUV also gets a flat-bottom steering wheel, LED Sound mood lights and ambient lighting, and a smart 8.0-inch heads-up display. The rear seats also get 2 step degree reclining function, and 60:40 split feature with adjustable centre headrest. But if you want more details about the cabin we have an in depth look at it here The main attraction is the 10.25-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system with advanced 7.0-inch colour display for the instrument cluster. The system comes with features like - Android Auto and Apple Carplay, along with a Bose Sound System with 8-speaker setup. The Seltos also gets ambient mood lighting, and the first-of-its-kind LED sound mood lights with 8 mono colour themes and 6 Multicolour themes. The Kia Seltos comes three powertrain options - 1.4-litre GDI turbo petrol, naturally-aspirated 1.5-litre petrol, and 1.5-litre diesel engines. In fact, all three motors will be BS-6 (Bharat Stage VI) complaint from the time of the launch. The 1.4-litre GDI turbocharged petrol engine is tuned to churn out 138 bhp and develop 242 Nm of peak torque, while the motor comes mated to a 6-speed manual and a 7-speed DCT automatic gearbox. The engine can do a 0-100 kmph sprint in 9.7 seconds, and offer a claimed mileage of 16.1 kmpl (MT) and 16.2 kmpl (DCT). The 1.4-litre GDI turbo petrol will only be offered with the GT Line trims. The naturally aspirated 1.5-litre petrol engine, on the other hand, can produce 113 bhp and develops 144 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and an IVT (Intelligent continuously variable transmission) automatic transmission, offering a fuel efficiency of 16.4 kmpl and 16.3 kmpl respectively. Also, with this engine, the car can go from 0-100 kmph in 11.8 seconds. The new 1.5-litre VGT diesel engine is tuned to develop 113 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque and comes mated to the same 6-speed manual gearbox and an optional 6-speed torque converter automatic unit as well. The diesel model can do 0-100 kmph in 11.5 seconds and offers fuel efficiency of 17.8 kmpl (AT) and 20.8kmpl (MT). The Seltos comes with 3 drive modes option: Normal, Eco, Sports and 3 different traction modes: Mud, Snow/wet, and Sand. The SUV also changes the steering characteristics based on the mode. The Kia Seltos will be a connected SUV and the system is called UVO connect. The smart, secure, and futuristic connectivity system comes with 37 features with three years free subscription under 5 categories namely Navigation, Safety & Security, Vehicle Management, Remote Control and Convenience. In terms of safety offerings, the Kia Seltos comes with features like - VSM (Vehicle Stability Management), ESC (Electronic Speed Control), front and rear parking sensors, ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System), BAS (Break Force Assist System) and HAC (Hill-start Assist Control). The SUV also comes with six airbags with ISO-Fix child seat anchor, and a 360 Degree camera with 6 viewing directions - Front Wide View, Rear Wide View, Front Top View, Rear Top View, Front Side View and Rear Side View.

