Kia Seltos Teased Again Ahead Of India Debut

The Kia Seltos will be launched in India this year itself although the final date hasn't been revealed

It was February 2018 when Kia Motors showcased the SP Concept, which was supposed to be the first Kia offering in India. Needless to say, it was an SUV too. Fast forward a year and a half and Kia Motors India is all set to take the wraps off the Kia Seltos, the first model from Kia for India. The company has been releasing teasers of the Kia Seltos SUV for some time now and the latest teaser reveals certain features on the SUV along with insight into the design language as well. The latest teaser video of the Kia Seltos reveals in-cabin features such as steering mounted controls for audio and cruise control. There is a climate control along with analogue tachometer and speedometer. Plus the Seltos Compact SUV also gets front parking sensors along with a sunroof, not a panoramic one, but similar to the one on the Hyundai Creta.

Also Read: Kia Seltos Teased In A New Video

Kia Seltos ₹ 12 - 16 Lakh * ( Expected Price ) FIND OUT MORE

(The Kia Seltos' cabin get piano black inserts with leather seats and a Bose sound system)

Spy images of the Kia Seltos' interior reveal piano finish inserts on the dashboard, black leather seats and rear AC vents. The front and rear seats both get hand rests for added convenience, while there are a couple of cup holders and storage spaces. Kia Motors India has already confirmed a number of features on the upcoming Seltos SUV that will include a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 360-degree camera, wireless charging, head-up display (HUD), MID, cruise control and more. The model will also come with ambient lighting, electronic parking brake, hill assist and multiple driving modes.

Also Read: Kia Seltos Interior Details Leaked

(Kia SP2i SUV / Kia Seltos will also get 4WD in the global-spec model, but may not be launched in India)

As far as exterior design is concerned, the Kia Seltos will feature Kia's signature 'Tiger-Nose' grille along with LED headlamps and stylish fog lamps which are vertical. Also, we expect the top trims of the Seltos to have a dual-tone colour scheme (The roof having a different colour). The design of the 5-spoke diamond-cut alloy wheels is also different from that of the concept model. The teaser video also shows the Seltos taking on some off-road terrain but we don't know if the SUV will get an off-road kit such as driving modes, AWD or anything on those lines.

Also Read: Kia Seltos Spied Testing In India

(The Kia Seltos has been extensively tested in India)

The Kia Seltos will get a 1.5-litre petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel and both engines will get manual and automatic gearbox options. It may be possible that Kia also offer a 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine which could have a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. As far as competition is concerned, the Kia Seltos will be going up against the likes of the Tata Harrier, Nissan Kicks, Renault Captur and its sister model, the Hyundai Creta. The top-spec models of the Kia Seltos could also rival the MG Hector and the Jeep Compass.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.