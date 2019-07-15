Kia Seltos SUV Pre-Bookings To Start From July 16

Kia Motor India has revealed that pre-bookings for the Seltos SUV will start from July 16, 2019. The bookings will start online as also across its 206 sales points in India. The company has started its innings in India with 265 touchpoints across 160 cities, thus enabling customers from across the country to gain access to its product. The pre-bookings for the Kia Seltos SUV will be made for a token amount of ₹ 25,000. The Seltos will be launched in two trims GT Line and Tech Line and there will be five variants on offer.

Manohar Bhat, Vice President and Head - Sales and Marketing, Kia Motors India said, "The Kia Seltos has been built from ground-up, keeping Indian customers in mind and is equipped to redefine the segment. I am proud of the hard-work and dedication put in by all our team in the development of the Seltos, and that has paid off in the way the car has come about to be. We are confident that the customers will be equally delighted by the specifications combination and our wide-spread network of 265 touchpoints in 160 cities that will instill confidence and recognition of the brand. We can't wait for India to experience the stylish Seltos."

The Kia Seltos comes with 3 engine options and 3 automatic transmission options

Under the hood, the Kia Seltos will get the third generation Smartstream engine that will come in three iterations: 1.5-litre petrol, 1.5-litre diesel and the 1.4-litre turbo petrol. There will also be three 3 automatic transmission options alongside the 6-speed manual transmission options - 7DCT, 6 IVT, and 6 AT . The vehicle also sports 3 traction modes - Mud, Snow/Wet and Sand, for a greater grip and control on all surfaces.

Visually, the Kia Seltos gets the brand's signature Tiger Nose grille with chrome surrounds, flanked by inverted L-shaped LED headlamps with LED daytime running lights. The SUV also gets a muscular bumper with another set of LED DRLs with chrome bezels, a wide central airdam, and silver skid plate. The top-end model will also get a set of new diamond cut alloy wheels, with the shark-fin antenna and silver roof rails. The rear features a pair of sharp-looking LED taillamps and a beefy rear bumper with brushed silver styling element and a large diffuser.

The rear sees a pair of sharp-looking LED taillamps and a beefy rear bumper

There are a host of segment first features that have been included in the Kia Seltos and yes, the list is an exhaustive one. We already told you about the trim levels, it also gets a first in segment 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with navigation. Adding to the premiumness, is an 8-speaker sound system by Bose. Kia has also provided an air purifier which has been placed between the front two seats and provides for an AC vent for rear seat passengers.

The cabin of the Kia Seltos is roomy and comes with a host of features

In terms of features, the Seltos will also come with connected technology, which Kia calls UVO, which can be controlled a segment-first 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The SUV also comes with an 8-speaker sound system by Bose, a 360-degree surround camera, and a 7-inch colour TFT unit for the instrument console. With UVO, you can use your phone to operate the car's ignition, AC controls and more. UVO can also be accessed via a dedicated button on the IRVM, which also has dedicated roadside assistance and SOS buttons that alert the dedicated call centre- in case of an emergency. Safety features include 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, ESC, HAC, VSM and is built using advanced high strength steel (AHSS).

