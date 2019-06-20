Kia Seltos SUV Makes Global Debut In India

Kia Motor India has finally revealed the Seltos compact SUV in India and it's the production model based on the SP Concept which the company showcased at the 2018 Auto Expo. The Kia Seltos will go up against the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Tata Harrier and even the newly launched MG Hector. One look at it and you see that the Seltos remains true to the concept that was showcased and that's great news because we loved the concept. Right up front, you see Kia's signature Tiger nose grille which has faux silver surrounds. The LED headlamps look sleek and of course there are the signature heartbeat shaped LED DRLs which give the Seltos its signature look. But the big news coming out that Kia will make the Seltos available with two distinct design lines - Tech Line and GT Line. This is the first time in the compact SUV segment, that a model will be made available in a dual trim option. While the Tech Line will focus more about premium looks and features in line with comfort, the GT Line will be more youth inclined and will get more innovative features.

The Kia Seltos will be available in 8 colours and this one is called Punchy Orange

The GT Line on the Seltos gets red inserts on the front skid plate, rear skid plate and a dual muffler design. There are red inserts on the side door moulding too. There's a GT Line emblem on the front as also on the rear. Finally, the GT Line gets a red brake caliper and a red accented wheel cap. The changes continue on the inside and the GT Line trim gets a flat bottom steering wheel, red stitching on the seat upholstery and sporty looking pedals as well.

The Kia Seltos gets the company's signature tiger nose front grille

There are a host of segment first features that have been included in the Kia Seltos and yes, the list is an exhaustive one. We already told you about the trim levels, it also gets a first in segment 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with navigation. Adding to the premiumness, is an 8-speaker sound system by Bose. Kia has also provided an air purifier which has been placed between the front two seats and provides for an AC vent for rear seat passengers. There's a 360 degree surround camera added to the segment first list as well which provides for better visibility. It also gets three drive modes- Normal, Eco and Sports

The Kia Seltos is also a connected car and yes, that was quite expected now given its sister concern Hyundai has launched this very concept in the Venue subcompact SUV. So, the Seltos becomes the second connected compact SUV after the MG Hector. Kia calls it UVO and you can, just like we've seen in the Venue, use your phone to operate the car's ignition, AC controls and more. There's also Apple Carplay and Android Auto on offer. That's not the end of the segment first features yet, the Seltos SUV also gets an 8 inch heads up display which gives you all the information you need without being distracted. There's also a sound mood lamp, rear sunshade curtain and a 7-inch colour TFT unit for the instrument console, which add to the premiumness of the Seltos.

The Kia Seltos is a connected car and gets 37 features

Beside these features, there's also wireless charging, cruise control and automatic climate control among others.

Now we come to the engine options on the Seltos which will be BS6 ready. The Kia Seltos SUV will be available with a 1.4 litre Turbo GDI petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The transmission options include a 7-speed Dual clutch transmission (DCT), 6 Speed Torque Convertor Automatic, A CVT automatic and of course a 6-speed manual transmission as well. This is the first time a compact SUV will be available with so many transmission options. All the engines are BS6 compliant. In fact, Kia has also announced that the Seltos will come with multiple driving modes that alters the responsiveness of the car. Drivers can choose from 'Normal', 'Eco' and 'Sport' mode. The Eco mode is tuned to maximise vehicle range by using fuel-saving measures, while Sport mode increases responses from the steering and electric motor to maximise the dynamic driving feel of the car. Normal mode provides a careful balance between the two. It also comes equipped with multiple grip controls. Drivers can choose from mud, wet and sand mode depending on road condition.

The SOS button on the Kia Seltos is placed on the IRVM for quick access

As far as safety is concerned, the Kia Seltos offers a full range safety which includes, active, passive, health safety, security and maintenance. The Seltos gets 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, ESC, HAC, VSM and is built using advanced high strength steel (AHSS). Additionally it gets front and rear parking sensors and blind view monitor. Working in tandem with the safety tech, the Seltos comes equipped with an array of advanced UVO connected car technology features. The UVO technology can be summoned via a dedicated button on the IRVM. The IRVM also has dedicated roadside assistance and SOS button that alert the dedicated call centre- in case of an emergency. It also gets rain sensing wipers and auto headlamps

