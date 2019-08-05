Kia Seltos Starts Arriving At Dealerships Across India

The Automotive Kia management with the new Kia Seltos at the new dealership in Hyderabad

Kia Motor India is all set to introduce its first product - Seltos - later this month and the compact SUV has started arriving at dealerships across the country. The Kia Seltos was unveiled to the public at the company's Hyderabad dealership recently, along with Bangalore, Ahmedabad and Siliguri among other major metros. Kia is commencing operations with 256 touchpoints across 160 cities pan India in a bid to reach out to customers more effectively right from the start. The Kia Seltos is scheduled for launch on August 22, 2019, while bookings are already open for a token amount of ₹ 25,000.

The Kia Seltos will be offered with 3 engine options and 4 transmission options

Speaking at the inauguration of the dealership in Hyderabad, Manohar Bhat, Vice President and Head of Sales & Marketing said, "Kia Motors oozes contemporary and stylish design language to make sure that the customer feels this luxury with ease. We have a great product and now to show our care for the customers, we are prepared to provide a world-class vehicle maintenance and repair services with availability of spare parts across the country. Entering India as a global premium brand, we understand the expectations of the customers, so we are prepared to ensure optimum service quality and customer satisfaction."

Located in Hitec City and Nagole, Automotive Kia is a 5000 sq.ft. facility that will include sales, service and spares under one roof. The Hyderabad dealership is one of the company's 192 dealerships that are currently opreational. The manufacturer's 256 touchpoints will be operatted by Kia dealer partners and promises a state-of-the-art experience through Internet of Things (IOT) technology. The company will also connect with customers via the Kia Link App that will notify owners about upcoming service reminder, and also set an appointment with their preferred dealer via the Dealer Management System (DMS) on the app. Kia has also partnered with eight leading banks for financing solutions.

The Kia Seltos will come loaded with features including connected car tech

We've already had a close look at the Kia Seltos at the global unveil earlier this year and only the fine details of the SUV are yet to be revealed including the pricing. The Seltos looks promising with a butch yet urban design language and a host of features including connected car tech, wireless charging, mood lighting, electric sunroof, rear share curtain, 360-degree camera, and a whole lot more.

Power will come from the new Smartstream family of engines that includes the 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol and 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines that will be BS6 ready right from the start. The compact SUV will be available with four transmission options including a 6-speed manual, Intelligent continuously variable transmission (IVT), 7-step DCT, and a 6-speed automatic.

The Kia Seltos registered an impressive 6046 bookings on the first day itself and the manufacturer has a capacity of three lakh units per annum at its newly developed manufacturing facility in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh. The Seltos will be the first offering from Kia in India, which will be followed by a new car in every six to nine months, lining up at least five vehilces by 2021.

